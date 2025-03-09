Battle for quantum technology
The quantum computer, referred to as the ultimate computer that could replace today's computers.
It is considered to be one of the important variables that will change the world in the future.
The United States and China are engaged in fierce competition to dominate this field.
Where is Korea in this race?
Reporter Kang Na-ru has the story.
[Report]
A cylindrical structure inside a massive glass box.
This is a 'commercial' quantum computer, the only one in the country.
Inside, there is a cooling system installed to maintain ultra-low temperatures.
Quantum computers are significantly faster than traditional computers in terms of calculation speed.
This is thanks to the use of 'qubits' that can calculate a great amount of data simultaneously.
Even the latest supercomputers are evaluated to be at the 'abacus' level compared to a 100-qubit quantum computer.
[Yoon Dong-seop/President of Yonsei University: "It is a new computer that can solve the difficult and complex problems we face at an uncomparably faster speed than existing computers..."]
The fast processing speed is directly related to the powerful decryption capabilities of quantum computers.
In theory, with superior computational power, they could easily break all existing encryption systems.
If this happens, even military codes closely related to national security could be compromised, leading major powers like the U.S. and China to engage in fierce competition for technological supremacy.
[Jung Jae-ho/Head of Quantum Business Division at Yonsei University: "Treating quantum technology almost as a hegemonic technology, advanced countries are reacting at a very serious level, to the extent of blocking exchanges between countries."]
In particular, China has invested four times more than the U.S. in quantum technology over the past five years, amounting to 22 trillion won in our currency, to counter the U.S.
For now, South Korea plans to invest about 200 billion won this year. But if the U.S.'s national quantum technology score is at 100 points, South Korea is at the level of 2 points.
This is KBS News, Kang Na-ru.
