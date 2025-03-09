Musical adaptation of 'Once'

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The musical film 'Once', that swept the Academy Award for Best Original Song and the Grammy Award, has received great love for its beautiful songs.



Now, a musical has launched, bringing the film's emotions onto the stage.



The actors not only act but also play instruments themselves.



Reporter Kim Sang-hyeop gives us a sneak peak of the stage.



[Report]



["Take this sinking boat and point it home, We've still got time."]



This song, sung by a street guitarist and an immigrant woman selling flowers.



This one song shook the Academy and Grammy Awards, rewriting the history of world music films.



["It's not too late, get on that boat, hold my hand."]



The song sung by a man and a woman follows the melodies of the guitar and piano, filling the stage.



Without a conductor or orchestra, the actors on stage perform and pieces themselves.



[Lee Chung-joo/Guy role: "It's really much more effort than other musicals because I have to play this difficult piece, that's even difficult to play standing still, while dancing."]



While there are no extravagant group dances as seen in major musicals like Wicked or Aladdin, the focus on a good story and beautiful music has amplified the emotional impact.



[Park Ji-yeon/Girl role: "'It's not too late. Hold my hand.' I don't think anyone can do it alone. It takes courage to hold someone's hand, and to know when to take the hand when someone reaches out..."]



The musical 'Once' unfolds how music can comfort and give courage to people from the stage.



Amidst a flood of stimulating and flashy contents, this simple emotion resonates even more strongly.



This is KBS News Kim Sang-hyeop.



