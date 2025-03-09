News 9

President to await calmy and quiety

입력 2025.03.09 (23:34)

[Anchor]

We begin with news related to the President.

President Yoon, who has returned to the presidential residence, took a break today (Mar. 9) without any external activities.

There are speculations that he may send a message to his supporters ahead of the impeachment ruling, but the presidential office has stated that they will calmly and quietly await the results.

The first report is by Hyun Ye-seul.

[Report]

After his release, President Yoon Suk Yeol has not made any public appearances and has been resting today as well.

Instead, President Yoon's stance is being conveyed through ruling party lawmakers.

Immediately after his release yesterday (Mar. 8), he reportedly said, "I thought of former Chief Justice Yang Seung-tae and former Deputy Director of the National Court Administration Im Jong-heon, who were arrested and indicted in the past," and "I have rethought the issue of arrest and indictment," according to lawmaker Yoon Sang-hyun of the People Power Party.

President Yoon, who was the Chief Prosecutor of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office in 2019, led the investigation into judicial corruption and indicted the two individuals, indicating that his position has changed now.

The presidential office held a regular senior secretary meeting chaired by Chief of Staff Chung Jin-suk.

During today's meeting, discussions were held regarding the requests President Yoon made after his release and the tasks to be reported to acting President Choi Sang-mok.

It has been reported that matters related to President Yoon's return were not addressed.

Some have speculated that in preparation for a potential dismissal of the impeachment ruling, relevant materials would be provided to avoid any gaps in his duty, but a presidential office official stated, "No separate report materials related to presidential duties have been delivered to President Yoon."

This is interpreted as a measure to prevent unnecessary controversy that may rise from hasty preparations for a return to duty.

There are also predictions that President Yoon may actively send messages to his supporters or engage in external activities such as attending rallies ahead of the impeachment ruling, but the presidential office maintains that they will "await the results calmly and quietly."

A presidential office official stated, "It is natural to feel gratitude towards the supporters," but responded negatively to the expectation that his messages would grow stronger.

This is KBS News, Hyun Ye-seul.

