DP points arrow at prosecution

입력 2025.03.09 (23:34)

[Anchor]

The political arena has continued its conflicts over President Yoon's release for the second day.

First, the opposition party.

The opposition is pointing their arrows at the prosecution.

They decided to file a criminal complaint against Prosecutor General Shim Woo-jung to the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials.

They warned that if he does not resign immediately, they will push for impeachment.

To the court that decided President Yoon's arrest cancellation, they demanded a re-arrest.

Lee Hee-yeon reports.

[Report]

[“Resign, resign, resign!”]

It has been two days since President Yoon Suk Yeol's release.

The opposition's offensive is focused on Prosecutor General Shim Woo-jung.

They demanded his immediate resignation, stating that they would take all measures, including impeachment.

They claim that all responsibility for the cancellation of arrest and release lies with the prosecution.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Leader: “It's not that they didn't appeal. I don't understand why they gave up. Isn’t this a planned action based on certain intentions?”]

The five opposition parties plan to file a criminal complaint against Prosecutor General Shim to the CIO tomorrow (Mar. 10) on charges of abuse of power.

The Democratic Party also pointed out that the court that decided on the cancellation of Yoon's arrest has problems.

They argued that releasing a suspect who poses a risk of evidence destruction means that re-arrest is necessary under Article 70 of the Criminal Procedure Act.

[Choo Mi-ae/Democratic Party Member: “A leader of rebellion is roaming free. They are inciting. So, who should re-arrest them?”]

They also repeatedly urged the Constitutional Court to make a prompt impeachment ruling.

They pressured that enough time has passed to issue a ruling, based on past impeachment procedures for presidents, and urged not to leave the crisis and confusion unattended any longer.

[Park Chan-dae/Democratic Party Floor Leader: “As much as the issues are clear and the evidence abundant, we request the Constitutional Court to make a swift ruling.”]

They warned the ruling party not to act recklessly as if the impeachment has been dismissed.

They are also contemplating whether to attend the scheduled government affairs council meeting with the ruling party tomorrow.

This is KBS News, Lee Hee-yeon.

공지·정정

