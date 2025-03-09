News 9

PPP urges probe into CIO chief

입력 2025.03.09 (23:34)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Now, let's turn to the ruling party.

The People Power Party criticized the rushed and illegal investigation by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials and called for an immediate investigation into the head of the CIO.

Regarding the opposition's impeachment offensive against the Prosecutor General, they criticized it as a form of venting anger and retaliatory impeachment.

Kim Min-hyuk reports.

[Report]

[“From start to finish, it was a continuous series of lawlessness and lies.”]

The People Power Party once again stipulated the investigation by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials to be illegal and rushed.

They listed the controversies over investigative authority, judge shopping, and allegations of warrant concealment, urging for an immediate investigation into the head of the CIO, Oh Dong-woon.

[Shin Dong-wook/Spokesperson for the People Power Party: “The public is asking whether the illegal arrest and detention of a sitting president, unprecedented in constitutional history, pushed by the CIO's excessive investigation is not a violation of the national flag and a crime of insurrection.”]

There were also voices aimed at the Constitutional Court.

Just as the court corrected its wrong decisions of the investigation process, the Constitutional Court should also rectify the significant flaws in the impeachment trial.

[Na Kyung-won/Member of the People Power Party: “The core reason for the impeachment charge, the crime of insurrection, has been withdrawn. The Constitutional Court should naturally dismiss this presidential impeachment trial.”]

There were also claims that the Constitutional Court should resume the proceedings to ensure President Yoon's right to defense.

The People Power Party criticized the opposition's push for the impeachment of Prosecutor General Shim Woo-jung as an act of venting anger and a chronic disease of impeachment.

[Kwon Seong-dong/Leader of the People Power Party: “If Lee Jae-myung doesn't like it, impeachment. If you don't listen to the Democratic Party, impeachment. They are threatening to suspend duties through impeachment.”]

They emphasized that in order to sound the alarm against the opposition's impeachment threats, a swift ruling on the impeachment trials of Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and Audit Board Chair Choe Jae-hae should be carried out.

KBS News, Kim Min-hyuk.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • PPP urges probe into CIO chief
    • 입력 2025-03-09 23:34:34
    News 9
[Anchor]

Now, let's turn to the ruling party.

The People Power Party criticized the rushed and illegal investigation by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials and called for an immediate investigation into the head of the CIO.

Regarding the opposition's impeachment offensive against the Prosecutor General, they criticized it as a form of venting anger and retaliatory impeachment.

Kim Min-hyuk reports.

[Report]

[“From start to finish, it was a continuous series of lawlessness and lies.”]

The People Power Party once again stipulated the investigation by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials to be illegal and rushed.

They listed the controversies over investigative authority, judge shopping, and allegations of warrant concealment, urging for an immediate investigation into the head of the CIO, Oh Dong-woon.

[Shin Dong-wook/Spokesperson for the People Power Party: “The public is asking whether the illegal arrest and detention of a sitting president, unprecedented in constitutional history, pushed by the CIO's excessive investigation is not a violation of the national flag and a crime of insurrection.”]

There were also voices aimed at the Constitutional Court.

Just as the court corrected its wrong decisions of the investigation process, the Constitutional Court should also rectify the significant flaws in the impeachment trial.

[Na Kyung-won/Member of the People Power Party: “The core reason for the impeachment charge, the crime of insurrection, has been withdrawn. The Constitutional Court should naturally dismiss this presidential impeachment trial.”]

There were also claims that the Constitutional Court should resume the proceedings to ensure President Yoon's right to defense.

The People Power Party criticized the opposition's push for the impeachment of Prosecutor General Shim Woo-jung as an act of venting anger and a chronic disease of impeachment.

[Kwon Seong-dong/Leader of the People Power Party: “If Lee Jae-myung doesn't like it, impeachment. If you don't listen to the Democratic Party, impeachment. They are threatening to suspend duties through impeachment.”]

They emphasized that in order to sound the alarm against the opposition's impeachment threats, a swift ruling on the impeachment trials of Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and Audit Board Chair Choe Jae-hae should be carried out.

KBS News, Kim Min-hyuk.
김민혁
김민혁 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

대통령실 “차분하고 담담하게 기다릴 것”<br>…윤, 외부 활동 없어

대통령실 “차분하고 담담하게 기다릴 것”…윤, 외부 활동 없어
민주당 “검찰총장 사퇴 않으면 탄핵…윤 대통령 재구속해야”

민주당 “검찰총장 사퇴 않으면 탄핵…윤 대통령 재구속해야”
여 “공수처장 즉각 수사…<br>검찰총장 탄핵은 분풀이 보복”

여 “공수처장 즉각 수사…검찰총장 탄핵은 분풀이 보복”
포근한 봄날…공기는 탁해요

포근한 봄날…공기는 탁해요
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.