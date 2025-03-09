PPP urges probe into CIO chief

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Now, let's turn to the ruling party.



The People Power Party criticized the rushed and illegal investigation by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials and called for an immediate investigation into the head of the CIO.



Regarding the opposition's impeachment offensive against the Prosecutor General, they criticized it as a form of venting anger and retaliatory impeachment.



Kim Min-hyuk reports.



[Report]



[“From start to finish, it was a continuous series of lawlessness and lies.”]



The People Power Party once again stipulated the investigation by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials to be illegal and rushed.



They listed the controversies over investigative authority, judge shopping, and allegations of warrant concealment, urging for an immediate investigation into the head of the CIO, Oh Dong-woon.



[Shin Dong-wook/Spokesperson for the People Power Party: “The public is asking whether the illegal arrest and detention of a sitting president, unprecedented in constitutional history, pushed by the CIO's excessive investigation is not a violation of the national flag and a crime of insurrection.”]



There were also voices aimed at the Constitutional Court.



Just as the court corrected its wrong decisions of the investigation process, the Constitutional Court should also rectify the significant flaws in the impeachment trial.



[Na Kyung-won/Member of the People Power Party: “The core reason for the impeachment charge, the crime of insurrection, has been withdrawn. The Constitutional Court should naturally dismiss this presidential impeachment trial.”]



There were also claims that the Constitutional Court should resume the proceedings to ensure President Yoon's right to defense.



The People Power Party criticized the opposition's push for the impeachment of Prosecutor General Shim Woo-jung as an act of venting anger and a chronic disease of impeachment.



[Kwon Seong-dong/Leader of the People Power Party: “If Lee Jae-myung doesn't like it, impeachment. If you don't listen to the Democratic Party, impeachment. They are threatening to suspend duties through impeachment.”]



They emphasized that in order to sound the alarm against the opposition's impeachment threats, a swift ruling on the impeachment trials of Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and Audit Board Chair Choe Jae-hae should be carried out.



KBS News, Kim Min-hyuk.



