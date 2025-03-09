Rallies continue after Yoon's release
Today (Mar. 9), large-scale pro and anti-impeachment rallies were held throughout the city.
Different claims were made regarding the release of President Yoon.
Reporter Lee Ye-rin will deliver the details of the rallies.
[Report]
The area in front of the presidential residence in Hannam-dong is filled with crowds.
Supporters of President Yoon gathered for a worship service hosted by Pastor Jeon Kwang-hoon of Sarang Jeil Church.
["We praise God who has turned things around."]
Participants holding the Korean and American flags stated that the release of President Yoon is a natural outcome.
Attention has now shifted to the Constitutional Court, where the impeachment trial is underway, with calls to dismiss or reject the impeachment.
[Jeon Kwang-hoon/Pastor of Sarang Jeil Church/YouTube Channel 'Jeon Kwang-hoon TV': "If the Constitutional Court messes with the impeachment trial? The people will exercise their right to resist and strike in a single stroke."]
In Gwanghwamun, a rally in favor of President Yoon's impeachment was held.
["Remove Yoon Seok-yeol!"]
They announced that they would continue to hold pro-impeachment rallies every day until the Constitutional Court's decision is made.
At the same time, they criticized the prosecution for colluding with insurrectionist forces.
[Jeong Young-i/Co-chair of 'Immediate Resignation of Yoon Seok-yeol & Social Reform Emergency Action': "We cannot overlook the prosecution's power of giving exceptional privileges to insurrectionist leader Yoon Seok-yeol."]
The emergency action group filed a criminal complaint against Prosecutor General Shim Woo-jung to the police on charges of abuse of power.
This is KBS News, Lee Ye-rin.
