Rallies continue after Yoon's release

[Anchor]



Today (Mar. 9), large-scale pro and anti-impeachment rallies were held throughout the city.



Different claims were made regarding the release of President Yoon.



Reporter Lee Ye-rin will deliver the details of the rallies.



[Report]



The area in front of the presidential residence in Hannam-dong is filled with crowds.



Supporters of President Yoon gathered for a worship service hosted by Pastor Jeon Kwang-hoon of Sarang Jeil Church.



["We praise God who has turned things around."]



Participants holding the Korean and American flags stated that the release of President Yoon is a natural outcome.



Attention has now shifted to the Constitutional Court, where the impeachment trial is underway, with calls to dismiss or reject the impeachment.



[Jeon Kwang-hoon/Pastor of Sarang Jeil Church/YouTube Channel 'Jeon Kwang-hoon TV': "If the Constitutional Court messes with the impeachment trial? The people will exercise their right to resist and strike in a single stroke."]



In Gwanghwamun, a rally in favor of President Yoon's impeachment was held.



["Remove Yoon Seok-yeol!"]



They announced that they would continue to hold pro-impeachment rallies every day until the Constitutional Court's decision is made.



At the same time, they criticized the prosecution for colluding with insurrectionist forces.



[Jeong Young-i/Co-chair of 'Immediate Resignation of Yoon Seok-yeol & Social Reform Emergency Action': "We cannot overlook the prosecution's power of giving exceptional privileges to insurrectionist leader Yoon Seok-yeol."]



The emergency action group filed a criminal complaint against Prosecutor General Shim Woo-jung to the police on charges of abuse of power.



This is KBS News, Lee Ye-rin.



