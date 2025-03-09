Lawfulness of search warrant

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



It was December of last year.



The National Office of Investigation applied for a search warrant against President Yoon to the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials.



The President's side claimed today (Mar. 9) that this procedure was illegal.



The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials and the National Office of Investigation countered that it was a lawful procedure.



Reporter Gong Min-kyung will explain what the focus of the argument is.



[Report]



On the day of the declaration of emergency martial law, President Yoon Suk Yeol met with the police leadership at the safe house in Samcheong-dong.



The National Office of Investigation applied for a search warrant for the CCTV at the safe house to the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials, which then filed it with the court.



However, the President's legal team raised concerns about the legality of the warrant application process at that time.



In a statement, they said, "The police has to apply for the warrant to the prosecution, not to the CIO, because the police transfer their cases to the prosecution," adding, "The National Office of Investigation, believing it would be difficult to obtain a warrant, turned to the CIO."



They also claimed, "The CIO became the illegal warrant application channel for the National Office of Investigation."



The CIO rebutted that the application for the search warrant by the National Office of Investigation had "no constitutional or legal issues."



An official from the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials explained that the warrant included not only President Yoon but also Police Chief Cho Ji-ho and former Seoul Police Chief Kim Bong-sik as accomplices, allowing the CIO to file the warrant.



The National Office of Investigation also stated that it was a lawful procedure, and in fact, the search warrant was issued by the court just one day after the application.



[Han Sang-hee/Honorary Professor, Korea University Law School: "If it was issued, it means the court recognized that the warrant application was lawful."]



Four years ago, the Constitutional Court also recognized the 'warrant application authority of prosecutors from the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials.'



This is KBS News Gong Min-kyung.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!