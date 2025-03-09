News 9

Limited impact on impeachment trial

입력 2025.03.09 (23:34)

[Anchor]

As the court decided to cancel President Yoon's arrest, it said, "The controversy regarding the investigation authority of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials must be resolved."

The mention of the investigation authority controversy of the CIO by the court has led to various interpretations in the legal community.

There are claims that it may influence the impeachment trial.

Reporter Shin Hyun-wook has looked into this.

[Report]

President Yoon Suk Yeol, who was arrested on charges of insurrection, was released after 52 days.

In deciding to cancel the arrest, the court noted that it would be desirable to resolve the questions surrounding the investigation authority of the CIO.

With the court directly mentioning the controversy over the investigation authority of the CIO, there are claims that it may have an impact on the Constitutional Court's impeachment trial of President Yoon.

What do legal experts think?

The prevailing analysis is that the controversy over the investigation authority of the CIO will have a limited impact on the impeachment trial.

First, it is pointed out that the criminal trial determining the establishment of insurrection charges and the impeachment trial examining the constitutionality of emergency martial law are separate matters.

Additionally, attention is drawn to the fact that among the records received by the Constitutional Court from the investigative agencies, there are no materials from the CIO.

[Lim Ji-bong/Professor at Sogang University Law School: "Investigation records (from the CIO) has not even been sent to the Constitutional Court. Therefore, it means that the investigation records produced by the CIO were not used in the judgment of the impeachment trial."]

It has also been confirmed that President Yoon's side did not submit additional statement of opinions to the Constitutional Court regarding the arrest cancellation decision.

However, since the court emphasized 'clarity of procedure,' there are opinions that the Constitutional Court's deliberation may take longer.

[Cha Jin-ah/Professor at Korea University Law School: "It is not a direct influence, but a ripple effect from the arrest cancellation. They may show signs of contemplation and, if necessary, resume arguments once or twice."]

The Constitutional Court concluded the final arguments of the impeachment trial on the 25th of last month, and considering past cases of former presidents, it is expected that a ruling date may be set around the 11th.

KBS News, Shin Hyun-wook.

