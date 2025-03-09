Warmer days come with bad air quality

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Today (Mar. 9) was a warm day, perfect for outings.



For the time being, temperatures will rise, and the feeling of spring will become more noticeable.



But as the cold retreats, fine dust is expected to worsen, so it it advisable to wear a mask.



This is meteorologist Shin Bang-sil.



[Report]



The Han River is bustling with visitors enjoying the weekend.



People are riding bicycles and watching street performances, savoring the spring atmosphere.



Today, the daytime temperature in Seoul reached 13.5 degrees, which is nearly 5 degrees above average temperatures, making it even warmer than yesterday (Mar. 8).



[Go Hye-rim/Goyang City, Gyeonggi Province: "I’ve been indoors all winter, and now that the weather has warmed up a lot, I came out to enjoy the breeze, and it feels like spring has arrived, which is wonderful."]



As the cold subsides, air quality has worsened again.



In the central and Jeonbuk regions, the concentration of fine dust has risen to 'bad' levels today.



Tomorrow (Mar. 10), due to stagnant air, the fine dust levels in the metropolitan area, Chungnam, and Jeonbuk will remain at 'bad' levels, and the air will remain poor in the western regions until the day after tomorrow (Mar. 11).



Spring days will become warmer.



The daytime temperature in Seoul is expected to rise to 16 degrees the day after tomorrow, and the morning temperature on Wednesday will also increase to 8 degrees.



[Lee Gi-seon/Meteorological Administration Forecast Analyst: "With warm southerly winds blowing, temperatures in most parts of the country will be similar to or higher than the average levels. In particular, as daytime temperatures rise significantly, the temperature difference between day and night will be around 15 degrees."]



The Meteorological Administration predicts that the average temperature this spring will be overall higher than normal.



Precipitation is expected to be similar to or greater than the average, with rain forecasted starting late tomorrow night in Jeju, and the day after tomorrow in the Jeonnam and Gyeongnam regions.



This is KBS News Shin Bang-sil.



