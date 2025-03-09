News 9

Warmer days come with bad air quality

입력 2025.03.09 (23:34)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Today (Mar. 9) was a warm day, perfect for outings.

For the time being, temperatures will rise, and the feeling of spring will become more noticeable.

But as the cold retreats, fine dust is expected to worsen, so it it advisable to wear a mask.

This is meteorologist Shin Bang-sil.

[Report]

The Han River is bustling with visitors enjoying the weekend.

People are riding bicycles and watching street performances, savoring the spring atmosphere.

Today, the daytime temperature in Seoul reached 13.5 degrees, which is nearly 5 degrees above average temperatures, making it even warmer than yesterday (Mar. 8).

[Go Hye-rim/Goyang City, Gyeonggi Province: "I’ve been indoors all winter, and now that the weather has warmed up a lot, I came out to enjoy the breeze, and it feels like spring has arrived, which is wonderful."]

As the cold subsides, air quality has worsened again.

In the central and Jeonbuk regions, the concentration of fine dust has risen to 'bad' levels today.

Tomorrow (Mar. 10), due to stagnant air, the fine dust levels in the metropolitan area, Chungnam, and Jeonbuk will remain at 'bad' levels, and the air will remain poor in the western regions until the day after tomorrow (Mar. 11).

Spring days will become warmer.

The daytime temperature in Seoul is expected to rise to 16 degrees the day after tomorrow, and the morning temperature on Wednesday will also increase to 8 degrees.

[Lee Gi-seon/Meteorological Administration Forecast Analyst: "With warm southerly winds blowing, temperatures in most parts of the country will be similar to or higher than the average levels. In particular, as daytime temperatures rise significantly, the temperature difference between day and night will be around 15 degrees."]

The Meteorological Administration predicts that the average temperature this spring will be overall higher than normal.

Precipitation is expected to be similar to or greater than the average, with rain forecasted starting late tomorrow night in Jeju, and the day after tomorrow in the Jeonnam and Gyeongnam regions.

This is KBS News Shin Bang-sil.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Warmer days come with bad air quality
    • 입력 2025-03-09 23:34:47
    News 9
[Anchor]

Today (Mar. 9) was a warm day, perfect for outings.

For the time being, temperatures will rise, and the feeling of spring will become more noticeable.

But as the cold retreats, fine dust is expected to worsen, so it it advisable to wear a mask.

This is meteorologist Shin Bang-sil.

[Report]

The Han River is bustling with visitors enjoying the weekend.

People are riding bicycles and watching street performances, savoring the spring atmosphere.

Today, the daytime temperature in Seoul reached 13.5 degrees, which is nearly 5 degrees above average temperatures, making it even warmer than yesterday (Mar. 8).

[Go Hye-rim/Goyang City, Gyeonggi Province: "I’ve been indoors all winter, and now that the weather has warmed up a lot, I came out to enjoy the breeze, and it feels like spring has arrived, which is wonderful."]

As the cold subsides, air quality has worsened again.

In the central and Jeonbuk regions, the concentration of fine dust has risen to 'bad' levels today.

Tomorrow (Mar. 10), due to stagnant air, the fine dust levels in the metropolitan area, Chungnam, and Jeonbuk will remain at 'bad' levels, and the air will remain poor in the western regions until the day after tomorrow (Mar. 11).

Spring days will become warmer.

The daytime temperature in Seoul is expected to rise to 16 degrees the day after tomorrow, and the morning temperature on Wednesday will also increase to 8 degrees.

[Lee Gi-seon/Meteorological Administration Forecast Analyst: "With warm southerly winds blowing, temperatures in most parts of the country will be similar to or higher than the average levels. In particular, as daytime temperatures rise significantly, the temperature difference between day and night will be around 15 degrees."]

The Meteorological Administration predicts that the average temperature this spring will be overall higher than normal.

Precipitation is expected to be similar to or greater than the average, with rain forecasted starting late tomorrow night in Jeju, and the day after tomorrow in the Jeonnam and Gyeongnam regions.

This is KBS News Shin Bang-sil.
신방실
신방실 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

대통령실 “차분하고 담담하게 기다릴 것”<br>…윤, 외부 활동 없어

대통령실 “차분하고 담담하게 기다릴 것”…윤, 외부 활동 없어
민주당 “검찰총장 사퇴 않으면 탄핵…윤 대통령 재구속해야”

민주당 “검찰총장 사퇴 않으면 탄핵…윤 대통령 재구속해야”
여 “공수처장 즉각 수사…<br>검찰총장 탄핵은 분풀이 보복”

여 “공수처장 즉각 수사…검찰총장 탄핵은 분풀이 보복”
포근한 봄날…공기는 탁해요

포근한 봄날…공기는 탁해요
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.