Migratory hooded cranes return

[Anchor]

This year, over 8,000 hooded cranes, a winter visitor, have arrived at Cheonsu Bay in Seosan, South Chungcheong Province, the largest migratory bird site in the country.

They often take to the skies in unison, performing a spectacular dance, and our reporter Sung Yong-hee has captured that moment.

[Report]

The migratory birds cover the vast fields in a dark blanket.

The hooded crane, classified as a class 2 endangered wildlife species and a natural heritage, is characterized by its black body and long white neck.

They stroll leisurely, foraging for food, and are busy preening their feathers with their beaks.

In a synchronized display, the flock of hooded cranes takes off all at once.

They fill the sky in various formations, creating a breathtaking scene.

The hooded cranes stop at Cheonsu Bay to replenish their energy before heading to their breeding grounds in Russia after spending the winter in Japan.

The full-on arrival of hooded cranes at Cheonsu Bay began around mid-February.

The population has steadily increased, now swelling to over 8,000.

This means that 40% of the world's 20,000 hooded cranes have gathered at Cheonsu Bay.

[Han Seong-woo/Seosan Birdland Official: "Last year, we confirmed a maximum of 14,000 cranes. This year is expected to be around that level as well."]

Cheonsu Bay has become a paradise for the hooded cranes thanks to improved feeding conditions.

Local governments and environmental organizations spread 50 tons of rice seeds in the Cheonsu Bay area every winter.

[Kim Shin-hwan/Advisor, Seosan-Taean Environmental Movement Union: "Cheonsu Bay has become the optimal place for hooded cranes to rest sufficiently as a stopover and to eat enough before heading to their breeding grounds."]

The spectacle of hooded cranes adorning the sky of Cheonsu Bay is expected to reach its peak around mid-March.

This is KBS News Sung Yong-hee.

Cameraman: Shin Yoo-sang

