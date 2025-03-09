Migratory hooded cranes return

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



This year, over 8,000 hooded cranes, a winter visitor, have arrived at Cheonsu Bay in Seosan, South Chungcheong Province, the largest migratory bird site in the country.



They often take to the skies in unison, performing a spectacular dance, and our reporter Sung Yong-hee has captured that moment.



[Report]



The migratory birds cover the vast fields in a dark blanket.



The hooded crane, classified as a class 2 endangered wildlife species and a natural heritage, is characterized by its black body and long white neck.



They stroll leisurely, foraging for food, and are busy preening their feathers with their beaks.



In a synchronized display, the flock of hooded cranes takes off all at once.



They fill the sky in various formations, creating a breathtaking scene.



The hooded cranes stop at Cheonsu Bay to replenish their energy before heading to their breeding grounds in Russia after spending the winter in Japan.



The full-on arrival of hooded cranes at Cheonsu Bay began around mid-February.



The population has steadily increased, now swelling to over 8,000.



This means that 40% of the world's 20,000 hooded cranes have gathered at Cheonsu Bay.



[Han Seong-woo/Seosan Birdland Official: "Last year, we confirmed a maximum of 14,000 cranes. This year is expected to be around that level as well."]



Cheonsu Bay has become a paradise for the hooded cranes thanks to improved feeding conditions.



Local governments and environmental organizations spread 50 tons of rice seeds in the Cheonsu Bay area every winter.



[Kim Shin-hwan/Advisor, Seosan-Taean Environmental Movement Union: "Cheonsu Bay has become the optimal place for hooded cranes to rest sufficiently as a stopover and to eat enough before heading to their breeding grounds."]



The spectacle of hooded cranes adorning the sky of Cheonsu Bay is expected to reach its peak around mid-March.



This is KBS News Sung Yong-hee.



Cameraman: Shin Yoo-sang



