No sea squirts to harvest

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Sea squirts have a strong smell of the sea.



This time of year would typically be the peak harvest season, but aquaculture fishermen are in distress.



This is because most of the sea squirts in the aquaculture farms died due to the increased water temperature last year.



Reporter Moon Geu-rin visited the site.



[Report]



The sea squirt farms along the southern coast of Gyeongnam account for 70% of the national production.



Hundreds of ropes that should be hanging with fully grown sea squirts are piled on the ground.



At this time last year, the workshop was busy sorting the plump sea squirts with a reddish hue, but this year it is empty.



This is because 97% of the sea squirts in the local farms have died.



[Kim Min-kyu/Sea Squirt Aquaculture Fisherman: "(The sea squirts) should be clustered like grapes, but there are none, so it was appalling and heartbreaking."]



Sea squirts thrive in water temperatures between 10 and 24 degrees Celsius.



However, last summer, the sea water temperature soared to nearly 30 degrees, causing most of the sea squirts to melt away.



The damage is estimated to be around 80 billion won, and even the ceremony to celebrate the first harvest was not held.



[Song Young-hoon/Sea Squirt Aquaculture Fisherman: "This year, there is no part that can generate profit. It's very frustrating, and I have nothing to say."]



In a hurry, they brought in young sea squirts from the East Coast, but it will take several more months to grow them fully.



These are young sea squirts that were transplanted last December and have only been growing for about three months.



They are only about a quarter of the size of the sea squirts that are typically shipped.



[Kim Tae-hyung/Chairman of the Sea Squirt Cooperative: "(In the Tongyeong and Geoje areas), the water depth is only around 15 meters, so we need to develop alternative fishing grounds that are deeper."]



Fishermen are calling for the development of new sea squirts that are resistant to high temperatures or the need for alternative aquaculture farms deeper than 25 meters.



This is KBS News, Moon reporting.



