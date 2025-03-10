Cold water causes fish kill in Yeosu

News 9

[Anchor]

Meanwhile, the Yeosu sea area in Jeollanam-do Province has been hit by damage due to low water temperatures this winter.

Over 3 million farmed fish, including the temperature-sensitive sea bream, have been lost to fish kill.

Reporter Son Jun-soo has the story.

[Report]

At the fish farm on the sea, cranes are moving busily.

They are loading the dead sea bream onto boats to transport them to land.

In this farm alone, 100,000 sea bream have died.

The cage farm that usually holds 5,000 sea bream is now completely empty.

Even the fish that are still alive are swimming with their bellies exposed due to ruptured intestines.

In 74 fish farms in the Yeosu sea area, there was a fish kill of 3.17 million.

The estimated damage amounts to 8.7 billion won.

[Sea Bream Farmer: "Even if we want to pull up the nets earlier... we still see hope in even a few more fish. It's frustrating and infuriating."]

The cause is the low water temperature phenomenon that has persisted since last winter.

The water temperature in the Yeosu sea area, which is usually around 8 degrees Celsius, has dropped to 4 degrees, leading to repeated low water temperature advisories.

As a result, it has caused fish kill of temperature-sensitive species like sea bream and rock bream.

Farmers, who already suffered losses of over 26 billion won last summer due to high water temperatures, are now left in despair as they face another wave of damage.

[Sea Bream Farmer: "Rockfish are sensitive to high temperatures, and bream are sensitive to low temperatures. There are almost no suitable species to farm."]

Attempts to temporarily move the fish farms to coastal areas where the water temperature is relatively higher are impossible, because the Yeosu sea area is designated as a national marine park.

The worries of fish farmers, who have to bear the brunt of the increasingly severe damage caused by climate change, are growing.

This is KBS News, Son Jun-soo reporting.

