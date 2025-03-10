Child care faces caregiver shortage

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



This is a continued series looking for solutions to resolve the low birth rate issue.



The government-supported child care service is gaining great popularity.



However, there is a problem.



There is a severe shortage of child care providers.



Families are waitlisted for over a month.



Reporter Jin Sun-min has the story.



[Report]



Mrs. Yoon Shin-young is a working mother, raising her 6-year-old daughter.



Thanks to the government's child care service, she can work without worry.



[Yoon Shin-young/Working Parent: "They take care of my child from the time she finishes kindergarten. The best part is that I can continue my work without career discontinuity."]



The child care service can be used until the child turns 12 years old.



It is also cheaper than private companies.



When Mrs. Yoon first applied five years ago, the average waiting period was about 8 days, but now it takes over a month.



In densely populated cities, it is common to wait over six months.



[Child Care Service Applicant: "I waited for six months, and even then it didn't work out because there are no staff..."]



The demand from dual-income and single-parent families has surged, but the supply of caregivers is severely lacking.



Despite the government's efforts to increase the workforce, over 2,400 caregivers resigned last year.



Since the income is close to minimum wage, many quit shortly after being hired.



Typically, many families use the care service for about 2 hours a day during drop-off and pick-up times, resulting in short total working hours.



[Baek Young-sook/Child Care Provider: "I started as a child care provider because I love children, but it doesn't cover living expenses, so many teachers move to nursing or disability support jobs."]



The government has expanded the service support target to 200% of the median income starting this year.



As demand is expected to increase, there are calls for urgent measures to address the shortage of caregivers.



This is KBS News, Jin Sun-min.



