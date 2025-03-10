Child care faces caregiver shortage
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
This is a continued series looking for solutions to resolve the low birth rate issue.
The government-supported child care service is gaining great popularity.
However, there is a problem.
There is a severe shortage of child care providers.
Families are waitlisted for over a month.
Reporter Jin Sun-min has the story.
[Report]
Mrs. Yoon Shin-young is a working mother, raising her 6-year-old daughter.
Thanks to the government's child care service, she can work without worry.
[Yoon Shin-young/Working Parent: "They take care of my child from the time she finishes kindergarten. The best part is that I can continue my work without career discontinuity."]
The child care service can be used until the child turns 12 years old.
It is also cheaper than private companies.
When Mrs. Yoon first applied five years ago, the average waiting period was about 8 days, but now it takes over a month.
In densely populated cities, it is common to wait over six months.
[Child Care Service Applicant: "I waited for six months, and even then it didn't work out because there are no staff..."]
The demand from dual-income and single-parent families has surged, but the supply of caregivers is severely lacking.
Despite the government's efforts to increase the workforce, over 2,400 caregivers resigned last year.
Since the income is close to minimum wage, many quit shortly after being hired.
Typically, many families use the care service for about 2 hours a day during drop-off and pick-up times, resulting in short total working hours.
[Baek Young-sook/Child Care Provider: "I started as a child care provider because I love children, but it doesn't cover living expenses, so many teachers move to nursing or disability support jobs."]
The government has expanded the service support target to 200% of the median income starting this year.
As demand is expected to increase, there are calls for urgent measures to address the shortage of caregivers.
This is KBS News, Jin Sun-min.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- Child care faces caregiver shortage
-
- 입력 2025-03-10 00:09:18
This is a continued series looking for solutions to resolve the low birth rate issue.
The government-supported child care service is gaining great popularity.
However, there is a problem.
There is a severe shortage of child care providers.
Families are waitlisted for over a month.
Reporter Jin Sun-min has the story.
[Report]
Mrs. Yoon Shin-young is a working mother, raising her 6-year-old daughter.
Thanks to the government's child care service, she can work without worry.
[Yoon Shin-young/Working Parent: "They take care of my child from the time she finishes kindergarten. The best part is that I can continue my work without career discontinuity."]
The child care service can be used until the child turns 12 years old.
It is also cheaper than private companies.
When Mrs. Yoon first applied five years ago, the average waiting period was about 8 days, but now it takes over a month.
In densely populated cities, it is common to wait over six months.
[Child Care Service Applicant: "I waited for six months, and even then it didn't work out because there are no staff..."]
The demand from dual-income and single-parent families has surged, but the supply of caregivers is severely lacking.
Despite the government's efforts to increase the workforce, over 2,400 caregivers resigned last year.
Since the income is close to minimum wage, many quit shortly after being hired.
Typically, many families use the care service for about 2 hours a day during drop-off and pick-up times, resulting in short total working hours.
[Baek Young-sook/Child Care Provider: "I started as a child care provider because I love children, but it doesn't cover living expenses, so many teachers move to nursing or disability support jobs."]
The government has expanded the service support target to 200% of the median income starting this year.
As demand is expected to increase, there are calls for urgent measures to address the shortage of caregivers.
This is KBS News, Jin Sun-min.
-
-
진선민 기자 jsm@kbs.co.kr진선민 기자의 기사 모음
-
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.