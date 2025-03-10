Financial chaos of Homeplus

News 9

[Anchor]

The large supermarket chain Homeplus is undergoing corporate rehabilitation procedures.

As the repercussions spread widely, there is also this issue.

There are investors who purchased financial bonds from Homeplus.

Concerns are rising that recovery for investors may be impossible.

Reporter Lee Ji-eun has the details.

[Report]

Homeplus, which unexpectedly entered corporate rehabilitation, has financial bonds amounting to approximately 600 billion won.

The problem is that a significant portion of these were sold to individuals or corporations through securities firms.

This includes 400 billion won in asset-backed short-term bonds (ABSTB) issued based on credit card receivables, as well as 188 billion won in commercial paper (CP) and electronic short-term electronic bonds (STB).

According to Homeplus's rehabilitation plan, recovery may not be possible.

[Choi Seong-jong/NH Investment & Securities Researcher: "The details on how the debts are evaluated and how they are settled will determine whether recovery is possible or if there will be some losses..."]

Homeplus stated that the bonds were sold by securities firms and that they only became aware of the retail sales after filing for rehabilitation.

As anxious partner companies continue to suspend deliveries over fears of not receiving payments, some Homeplus stores are experiencing supply disruptions.

[Food Company Representative/Voice Altered: "It's about whether we can receive the payment for the deliveries. However, Homeplus has not yet presented us with a clear blueprint regarding this matter."]

The National Pension Service has announced that it has recovered half of the over 600 billion won invested in Homeplus, but questions remain about the possibility of collecting the rest.

Changes to repayment conditions are also becoming a point of contention.

Financial authorities see that the scale of damage and its impact on the short-term money market will not be significant, but are monitoring the situation.

They are also considering whether there were unfair practices regarding MBK, the major shareholder of Homeplus, which issued commercial paper just before the rehabilitation application.

This is KBS News, Lee Ji-eun.

