Career future for women in IT sector

Let's think about the so-called career interruption issues caused by marriage, childbirth, and parenting.



This problem is particularly serious in advanced IT sectors.



This is likely due to the rapid changes in technology.



Reporter Choi In-young has covered the field and looked for alternatives.



[Report]



Team leader Kim Ji-young is a developer with 25 years of experience.



She is creating a cloud platform at a large IT company.



[Kim Ji-young/IT Large Company Team Leader: "It's about building systems, and users are both domestic and overseas."]



She is also a mother of two daughters.



The usage rate of parental leave among female employees in large companies has increased from over 50% a decade ago to the 70% range now.



However, that is a non-pertinent story.



The rapid technological changes in the IT field were burdensome.



[Kim Ji-young/IT Large Company Team Leader: "Catching up again is certainly not impossible, but it is somewhat more difficult compared to other fields."]



The overall female employment rate shows a decline from age 30, with a rise again around age 45, forming an 'M-shaped curve'.



In contrast, if we look only at the engineering field, it draws an 'L-shaped curve'.



For working mothers in the IT sector, taking a leave of absence easily translates to resignation.



The fear of career interruption is no different for junior engineering students.



Lee Yoon-jin, a doctoral student in the AI field.



As she faces both employment and marriage, choosing a workplace has become a greater concern.



[Lee Yoon-jin/Industrial Engineering PhD Student: "If I focus more on AI research and development, it’s actually tough. It’s a field where you need to produce results by the hour..."]



Among women with at least a bachelor's degree in science and engineering, nearly 190,000 are currently taking a break due to pregnancy and childbirth, referred to as 'career-interrupted women'.



On the other hand, the overall scientific and technological workforce is expected to be short of at least 47,000 by 2028.



One side has a surplus, while the other side faces a shortage, creating a 'mismatch' in the workforce.



[Jung So-hyun/Policy Advisory Committee Member, Korea Foundation for the Advancement of Women in Science and Technology: "If the government creates programs that make learning the latest technologies a mandatory course, then (career-interrupted women) could immediately return to work..."]



The field is questioning whether the IT sector, often referred to as the 'future of jobs', can also become a future for women.



This is KBS News, Choi In-young.



