APEC prioritizes AI, demographic shifts

[Anchor]

A preliminary meeting discussing key agendas was held ahead of the APEC summit scheduled to take place in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province, at the end of October.

This year, our country has proposed 'AI cooperation' and 'response to demographic issues' as core agendas.

Reporter Yang Min-cheol has the story.

[Report]

A preliminary meeting for selecting the agenda of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation, or APEC summit, was held in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province, for two weeks starting from the 24th of last month.

More than 2,000 participants from the 21 member countries of APEC and the secretariat attended the meeting.

As the host country, South Korea proposed 'artificial intelligence cooperation' and 'response to demographic changes' as the key agendas for this year.

[Yoon Seong-mi/APEC Senior Officials' Meeting Chair: "AI (artificial intelligence) and demographic structure are topics that have never been addressed in APEC, and it seems that there is no field these days that are unrelated to AI. In the long term, almost every country in the world will face demographic issues..."]

Eduardo Pedrosa, the new APEC Secretary-General, stated that despite the current political situation in Korea, the summit will proceed without any issues.

[Eduardo Pedrosa/APEC Secretary-General: "Generally, APEC is not impacted by domestic political events. And there is a lot of infrastructure being built here (in Gyeongju). You can see the commitment of the local government and the local people."]

Regarding the recent 'tariff war' initiated by the United States, he emphasized that it is too early to assess its impact, and that recovering supply chains is a more important task.

As for the possibility of a US-China summit taking place during the APEC summit at the end of October, he mentioned that it is up to the host country, South Korea, but if it happens, it would be an important opportunity for mutual understanding.

This is KBS News, Yang Min-cheol.

