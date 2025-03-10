News 9

Forest owners' conference in 45 years

입력 2025.03.10 (01:15)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Our country has a history of turning bare mountains into green ones through a nationwide tree planting movement.

As time has passed, the trees have become denser, but they are not being utilized properly.

To discuss forest management for the future, forest owners gathered in one place for the first time in 45 years.

Reporter Lee Soo-yeon has the story.

[Report]

The pine forest at the foot of Mount Jungmi.

This forest has been managed by four generations.

The pine trees planted by the father had good yields, but due to climate change, they no longer produce pine nuts.

Instead, representative Park Hyuk-bae has been cultivating shiitake mushrooms.

Now, he is interested in creating experiential facilities using the forest.

[Park Hyuk-bae/Forestry Successor: "Through forest therapy and agricultural therapy, and education to understand the forest, I think there are many ways to generate various incomes from the mountains."]

Forest owners like Park have gathered again after 45 years.

The forest owners' conference, which was held in the 1970s for the national reforestation project, has now become a place for management consultations for forest owners.

There are 2.17 million forest owners nationwide.

As the number of elderly forest owners increases and forests are divided due to inheritance, the number of plots has also increased.

With many small-scale forest owners and the public considering tree-cutting taboo, the self-sufficiency rate of timber is only 17%.

In the meantime, the forests have become unbalanced with over 80% of the trees over 30 years old.

[Im Sang-seop/Minister of the Korea Forest Service: "Cutting trees and replanting them in the same place is an activity that reduces carbon, so the more trees we produce and utilize, the more it helps the global environment."]

He emphasizes that thinning dense coniferous trees and planting broadleaf trees together will create ecologically healthy forests that are also resilient to wildfires.

This is KBS News, Lee Soo-yeon.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Forest owners' conference in 45 years
    • 입력 2025-03-10 01:15:35
    News 9
[Anchor]

Our country has a history of turning bare mountains into green ones through a nationwide tree planting movement.

As time has passed, the trees have become denser, but they are not being utilized properly.

To discuss forest management for the future, forest owners gathered in one place for the first time in 45 years.

Reporter Lee Soo-yeon has the story.

[Report]

The pine forest at the foot of Mount Jungmi.

This forest has been managed by four generations.

The pine trees planted by the father had good yields, but due to climate change, they no longer produce pine nuts.

Instead, representative Park Hyuk-bae has been cultivating shiitake mushrooms.

Now, he is interested in creating experiential facilities using the forest.

[Park Hyuk-bae/Forestry Successor: "Through forest therapy and agricultural therapy, and education to understand the forest, I think there are many ways to generate various incomes from the mountains."]

Forest owners like Park have gathered again after 45 years.

The forest owners' conference, which was held in the 1970s for the national reforestation project, has now become a place for management consultations for forest owners.

There are 2.17 million forest owners nationwide.

As the number of elderly forest owners increases and forests are divided due to inheritance, the number of plots has also increased.

With many small-scale forest owners and the public considering tree-cutting taboo, the self-sufficiency rate of timber is only 17%.

In the meantime, the forests have become unbalanced with over 80% of the trees over 30 years old.

[Im Sang-seop/Minister of the Korea Forest Service: "Cutting trees and replanting them in the same place is an activity that reduces carbon, so the more trees we produce and utilize, the more it helps the global environment."]

He emphasizes that thinning dense coniferous trees and planting broadleaf trees together will create ecologically healthy forests that are also resilient to wildfires.

This is KBS News, Lee Soo-yeon.
이수연
이수연 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

대통령실 “차분하고 담담하게 기다릴 것”<br>…윤, 외부 활동 없어

대통령실 “차분하고 담담하게 기다릴 것”…윤, 외부 활동 없어
민주당 “검찰총장 사퇴 않으면 탄핵…윤 대통령 재구속해야”

민주당 “검찰총장 사퇴 않으면 탄핵…윤 대통령 재구속해야”
여 “공수처장 즉각 수사…<br>검찰총장 탄핵은 분풀이 보복”

여 “공수처장 즉각 수사…검찰총장 탄핵은 분풀이 보복”
포근한 봄날…공기는 탁해요

포근한 봄날…공기는 탁해요
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.