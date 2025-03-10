Forest owners' conference in 45 years

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Our country has a history of turning bare mountains into green ones through a nationwide tree planting movement.



As time has passed, the trees have become denser, but they are not being utilized properly.



To discuss forest management for the future, forest owners gathered in one place for the first time in 45 years.



Reporter Lee Soo-yeon has the story.



[Report]



The pine forest at the foot of Mount Jungmi.



This forest has been managed by four generations.



The pine trees planted by the father had good yields, but due to climate change, they no longer produce pine nuts.



Instead, representative Park Hyuk-bae has been cultivating shiitake mushrooms.



Now, he is interested in creating experiential facilities using the forest.



[Park Hyuk-bae/Forestry Successor: "Through forest therapy and agricultural therapy, and education to understand the forest, I think there are many ways to generate various incomes from the mountains."]



Forest owners like Park have gathered again after 45 years.



The forest owners' conference, which was held in the 1970s for the national reforestation project, has now become a place for management consultations for forest owners.



There are 2.17 million forest owners nationwide.



As the number of elderly forest owners increases and forests are divided due to inheritance, the number of plots has also increased.



With many small-scale forest owners and the public considering tree-cutting taboo, the self-sufficiency rate of timber is only 17%.



In the meantime, the forests have become unbalanced with over 80% of the trees over 30 years old.



[Im Sang-seop/Minister of the Korea Forest Service: "Cutting trees and replanting them in the same place is an activity that reduces carbon, so the more trees we produce and utilize, the more it helps the global environment."]



He emphasizes that thinning dense coniferous trees and planting broadleaf trees together will create ecologically healthy forests that are also resilient to wildfires.



This is KBS News, Lee Soo-yeon.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!