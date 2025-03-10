Korean film released across China
Director Bong Joon-ho's new film "Mickey 17" has been released across China.
It has been four years since a Korean director's film was officially released in China.
There is interest in whether this will be an opportunity to lift the so-called unofficial ban on Korean culture known as the 'Korean Wave Ban'.
This is reporter Kim Hyo-shin from Beijing.
[Report]
"Mickey 17," released under the title "Bianhao 17," meaning serial number 17, is being screened throughout China.
[Chinese Viewer/First Day Screening: "I was very excited because I thought Director Bong Joon-ho would have his own unique way of expression after making the film 'Parasite.'"]
Fans are flocking to theaters in anticipation of Bong Joon-ho's new work.
On its opening day, it ranked 5th at the box office.
As of this morning, on the third day, the number of viewers has surpassed 8 million.
This is the first time a film directed by a Korean director has been released across China since "Oh! My Gran" in 2021.
Last year, "Exhuma" was released in China, but it was a special invitation at the Beijing Film Festival, and not an official release.
This time, even state-run media in China emphasized that it is a film by a Korean director in their reports.
[Chinese State-run CCTV/Mar. 3: "The SF film 'Mickey 17' directed by Korean Bong Joon-ho will be released in China on March 7."]
There are expectations that the release of "Mickey 17" could be a signal for the lifting of the Korean Wave Ban that has lasted for nine years.
[Pan Xiaoqing/Professor at China University of Political Science and Law: "For Chinese fans, Bong Joon-ho is undoubtedly a symbol of Korean culture. It's strong Korean elements is iconic to the K-content that is welcomed worldwide."]
However, some analysts suggest that it is premature to be optimistic, as "Mickey 17" is a Hollywood film rather than a Korean film.
Nevertheless, there are observations that the Chinese authorities are expected to expedite the improvement of Sino-Korean relations, as they plan to send a cultural delegation within this month in connection with the Gyeongju APEC summit.
This is Kim Hyo-shin from KBS News in Beijing.
