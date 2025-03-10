Hello baseball season!
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
Professional baseball has awakened from its long winter slumber.
With the highest number of spectators ever for a single day of exhibition games, the performances of new players like Kim Min-seok and Jang Jin-hyuk have heightened expectations for this season.
Reporter Heo Sol-ji has the story.
[Report]
Baseball fans during the winter with no baseball...
[Oh Yoon-sung/KT Fan: "It was frustrating."]
[Shin Tae-yang/LG Fan: "Every day was tough."]
So, as expected, fans welcomed the return of baseball in their own ways.
[Park Dong-min/KT Fan: "Dopamine that I haven't been able to release! Baseball is the best."]
[Choi Jun-woo & Choi Gang-woo/LG Fans: "Hit a run, Hong Chang-ki! Hit a run, Hong Chang-ki!"]
The chilly wind felt warm for a change.
Today, over 70,000 fans flocked to five stadiums across the country, including Suwon.
With a record-breaking attendance for exhibition games, the variable that determined the outcome of the game was the 'new players' .
Jang Jin-hyuk, who joined KT as a free agent compensation player, led KT to a comeback victory with a two-run hit in the sixth inning and added another RBI in the seventh.
[Jang Jin-hyuk/KT: "I think I'm adapting to the new ballpark. If given the opportunity, I want to prepare well and do my best."]
Doosan's Kim Min-seok, who transformed from a Sajik idol to a Jamsil idol, also showcased impressive hitting.
Riding the momentum of being the MVP of spring camp, he recorded 2 hits and 2 RBIs in 5 at-bats, raising expectations for his third-year season.
[Kim Min-seok/Doosan: "I told the coach in Australia that I wanted to get 200 hits, and it seems that 200 hits is the goal."]
Park Byung-ho, now wearing a Samsung uniform, hit a home run in the exhibition game for the first time in three years since being with KT in 2022.
This is Heo Sol-ji from KBS News.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- Hello baseball season!
-
- 입력 2025-03-10 01:15:35
Professional baseball has awakened from its long winter slumber.
With the highest number of spectators ever for a single day of exhibition games, the performances of new players like Kim Min-seok and Jang Jin-hyuk have heightened expectations for this season.
Reporter Heo Sol-ji has the story.
[Report]
Baseball fans during the winter with no baseball...
[Oh Yoon-sung/KT Fan: "It was frustrating."]
[Shin Tae-yang/LG Fan: "Every day was tough."]
So, as expected, fans welcomed the return of baseball in their own ways.
[Park Dong-min/KT Fan: "Dopamine that I haven't been able to release! Baseball is the best."]
[Choi Jun-woo & Choi Gang-woo/LG Fans: "Hit a run, Hong Chang-ki! Hit a run, Hong Chang-ki!"]
The chilly wind felt warm for a change.
Today, over 70,000 fans flocked to five stadiums across the country, including Suwon.
With a record-breaking attendance for exhibition games, the variable that determined the outcome of the game was the 'new players' .
Jang Jin-hyuk, who joined KT as a free agent compensation player, led KT to a comeback victory with a two-run hit in the sixth inning and added another RBI in the seventh.
[Jang Jin-hyuk/KT: "I think I'm adapting to the new ballpark. If given the opportunity, I want to prepare well and do my best."]
Doosan's Kim Min-seok, who transformed from a Sajik idol to a Jamsil idol, also showcased impressive hitting.
Riding the momentum of being the MVP of spring camp, he recorded 2 hits and 2 RBIs in 5 at-bats, raising expectations for his third-year season.
[Kim Min-seok/Doosan: "I told the coach in Australia that I wanted to get 200 hits, and it seems that 200 hits is the goal."]
Park Byung-ho, now wearing a Samsung uniform, hit a home run in the exhibition game for the first time in three years since being with KT in 2022.
This is Heo Sol-ji from KBS News.
-
-
허솔지 기자 solji26@kbs.co.kr허솔지 기자의 기사 모음
-
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.