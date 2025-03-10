Hello baseball season!

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Professional baseball has awakened from its long winter slumber.



With the highest number of spectators ever for a single day of exhibition games, the performances of new players like Kim Min-seok and Jang Jin-hyuk have heightened expectations for this season.



Reporter Heo Sol-ji has the story.



[Report]



Baseball fans during the winter with no baseball...



[Oh Yoon-sung/KT Fan: "It was frustrating."]



[Shin Tae-yang/LG Fan: "Every day was tough."]



So, as expected, fans welcomed the return of baseball in their own ways.



[Park Dong-min/KT Fan: "Dopamine that I haven't been able to release! Baseball is the best."]



[Choi Jun-woo & Choi Gang-woo/LG Fans: "Hit a run, Hong Chang-ki! Hit a run, Hong Chang-ki!"]



The chilly wind felt warm for a change.



Today, over 70,000 fans flocked to five stadiums across the country, including Suwon.



With a record-breaking attendance for exhibition games, t he variable that determined the outcome of the game was the 'new players' .



Jang Jin-hyuk, who joined KT as a free agent compensation player, led KT to a comeback victory with a two-run hit in the sixth inning and added another RBI in the seventh.



[Jang Jin-hyuk/KT: "I think I'm adapting to the new ballpark. If given the opportunity, I want to prepare well and do my best."]



Doosan's Kim Min-seok, who transformed from a Sajik idol to a Jamsil idol, also showcased impressive hitting.



Riding the momentum of being the MVP of spring camp, he recorded 2 hits and 2 RBIs in 5 at-bats, raising expectations for his third-year season.



[Kim Min-seok/Doosan: "I told the coach in Australia that I wanted to get 200 hits, and it seems that 200 hits is the goal."]



Park Byung-ho, now wearing a Samsung uniform, hit a home run in the exhibition game for the first time in three years since being with KT in 2022.



This is Heo Sol-ji from KBS News.



