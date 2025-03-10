News 9

Next-generation striker Heo Yul

[Anchor]

Ulsan's new signing, tall striker Heo Yul, scored two goals, leading the team to a third consecutive victory.

Dubbed the Korean Haaland, Heo Yul is being recognized as the next-generation striker to lead Korean football.

Reporter Park Sun-woo reports.

[Report]

In the 32nd minute of the first half, Heo Yul quickly evaded Jeju's defense and slightly redirected the ball with his head.

Standing at 192 cm tall with quick feet, Heo Yul demonstrated how threatening he can be when left unmarked during set-piece situations.

Thanks to NBA stars, Heo Yul celebrated his goal with a gesture that means 'cooking the opponent'.

While Heo Yul's header was powerful in the first half, his left foot shone in the second half.

In the 25th minute of the second half, Heo Yul slid to connect with a cross from Eom Won-sang, scoring an additional goal.

Dubbed Korea's Haaland and the second Kim Shin-wook, Heo Yul has exploded with potential since his transfer to Ulsan, leading the team to three consecutive victories.

[Heo Yul/Ulsan: "There were many situations like that during training, so I put my trust in it and sprinted. I think my foot reached it because my feet are 300 mm."]

One day before the national team roster announcement, Ulsan goalkeeper Jo Hyun-woo returned from injury and made a super save, securing a 2-0 victory.

Gangwon defeated Jeonbuk 1-0 with a dramatic winning goal from Kim Kyung-min in the 44th minute of the second half.

This is KBS News, Park Sun-woo.

