Butterfly effect of backtalk?

In professional basketball, there has been controversy recently as Shin Seung-min of Korea Gas Corporation talked-back to coach Kang Hyuk during a timeout.



Could this be the result of its aftermath?



The Gas Corporation suffered a significant defeat, losing by 20 points without being able to put up a fight against the leading SK.



Reporter Jeong Hyun-sook has the story.



[Report]



In the match on the 4th between Korea Gas Corporation and KT, this is the scene during the controversial timeout.



[Kang Hyuk: "Seung-min, I told you to box out when you shoot, why aren't you doing it!"]



[Shin Seung-min: "I'm sorry, but I did box out."]



Due to this exchange that left coach Kang Hyuk speechless and even surprised the interpreter next to him, Shin Seung-min was excluded from the lineup for today's match against SK.



Shin Seung-min had primarily been responsible for Ahn Young-jun in the matches against SK. With him missing, Korea Gas Corporation struggled defensively.



Ahn Young-jun delivered an alley-oop pass to Jameel Warney and assisted Kim Sun-hyung's score with a fantastic pass in the paint.



With Kim Sun-hyung surpassing 8,000 career points and Ahn Young-jun achieving his first career triple-double, SK secured a 20-point victory over Korea Gas Corporation.



With this win, SK has only 2 more victories needed to clinch the regular season championship, extending their winning streak to 5 games.



[Ahn Young-jun/SK: "Head coach (Jeong Hee-cheol) has become much more gentle lately, and I think it's better."]



LG, led by Marey with 29 points and 23 rebounds, defeated Sono and climbed to second place.



This is KBS News, Jeong Hyun-sook.



