News 9

Butterfly effect of backtalk?

입력 2025.03.10 (01:16)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

In professional basketball, there has been controversy recently as Shin Seung-min of Korea Gas Corporation talked-back to coach Kang Hyuk during a timeout.

Could this be the result of its aftermath?

The Gas Corporation suffered a significant defeat, losing by 20 points without being able to put up a fight against the leading SK.

Reporter Jeong Hyun-sook has the story.

[Report]

In the match on the 4th between Korea Gas Corporation and KT, this is the scene during the controversial timeout.

[Kang Hyuk: "Seung-min, I told you to box out when you shoot, why aren't you doing it!"]

[Shin Seung-min: "I'm sorry, but I did box out."]

Due to this exchange that left coach Kang Hyuk speechless and even surprised the interpreter next to him, Shin Seung-min was excluded from the lineup for today's match against SK.

Shin Seung-min had primarily been responsible for Ahn Young-jun in the matches against SK. With him missing, Korea Gas Corporation struggled defensively.

Ahn Young-jun delivered an alley-oop pass to Jameel Warney and assisted Kim Sun-hyung's score with a fantastic pass in the paint.

With Kim Sun-hyung surpassing 8,000 career points and Ahn Young-jun achieving his first career triple-double, SK secured a 20-point victory over Korea Gas Corporation.

With this win, SK has only 2 more victories needed to clinch the regular season championship, extending their winning streak to 5 games.

[Ahn Young-jun/SK: "Head coach (Jeong Hee-cheol) has become much more gentle lately, and I think it's better."]

LG, led by Marey with 29 points and 23 rebounds, defeated Sono and climbed to second place.

This is KBS News, Jeong Hyun-sook.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Butterfly effect of backtalk?
    • 입력 2025-03-10 01:16:48
    News 9
[Anchor]

In professional basketball, there has been controversy recently as Shin Seung-min of Korea Gas Corporation talked-back to coach Kang Hyuk during a timeout.

Could this be the result of its aftermath?

The Gas Corporation suffered a significant defeat, losing by 20 points without being able to put up a fight against the leading SK.

Reporter Jeong Hyun-sook has the story.

[Report]

In the match on the 4th between Korea Gas Corporation and KT, this is the scene during the controversial timeout.

[Kang Hyuk: "Seung-min, I told you to box out when you shoot, why aren't you doing it!"]

[Shin Seung-min: "I'm sorry, but I did box out."]

Due to this exchange that left coach Kang Hyuk speechless and even surprised the interpreter next to him, Shin Seung-min was excluded from the lineup for today's match against SK.

Shin Seung-min had primarily been responsible for Ahn Young-jun in the matches against SK. With him missing, Korea Gas Corporation struggled defensively.

Ahn Young-jun delivered an alley-oop pass to Jameel Warney and assisted Kim Sun-hyung's score with a fantastic pass in the paint.

With Kim Sun-hyung surpassing 8,000 career points and Ahn Young-jun achieving his first career triple-double, SK secured a 20-point victory over Korea Gas Corporation.

With this win, SK has only 2 more victories needed to clinch the regular season championship, extending their winning streak to 5 games.

[Ahn Young-jun/SK: "Head coach (Jeong Hee-cheol) has become much more gentle lately, and I think it's better."]

LG, led by Marey with 29 points and 23 rebounds, defeated Sono and climbed to second place.

This is KBS News, Jeong Hyun-sook.
정현숙
정현숙 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

대통령실 “차분하고 담담하게 기다릴 것”<br>…윤, 외부 활동 없어

대통령실 “차분하고 담담하게 기다릴 것”…윤, 외부 활동 없어
민주당 “검찰총장 사퇴 않으면 탄핵…윤 대통령 재구속해야”

민주당 “검찰총장 사퇴 않으면 탄핵…윤 대통령 재구속해야”
여 “공수처장 즉각 수사…<br>검찰총장 탄핵은 분풀이 보복”

여 “공수처장 즉각 수사…검찰총장 탄핵은 분풀이 보복”
포근한 봄날…공기는 탁해요

포근한 봄날…공기는 탁해요
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.