An Se-young vs Chen Yu Fei
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
With the game score tied at 1-1, An Se-young manages to keep the shuttlecock in play even as she falls on the court during a fierce battle.
An Se-young's determination has created this moment. What was the outcome?
Ultimately, an out call against Gao Fangjie leads to a point for An Se-young.
After a comeback victory of 2-1, An Se-young advances to the final where she will compete against her nemesis, China's Chen Yu Fei.
There is growing interest in whether the rapidly rising An Se-young can surpass her rival and achieve her third consecutive victory in March 2025.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- An Se-young vs Chen Yu Fei
-
- 입력 2025-03-10 01:36:40
With the game score tied at 1-1, An Se-young manages to keep the shuttlecock in play even as she falls on the court during a fierce battle.
An Se-young's determination has created this moment. What was the outcome?
Ultimately, an out call against Gao Fangjie leads to a point for An Se-young.
After a comeback victory of 2-1, An Se-young advances to the final where she will compete against her nemesis, China's Chen Yu Fei.
There is growing interest in whether the rapidly rising An Se-young can surpass her rival and achieve her third consecutive victory in March 2025.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.