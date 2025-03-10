An Se-young vs Chen Yu Fei

동영상 고정 취소

Women's badminton world ranking number one An Se-young will face her eternal rival Chen Yu Fei in the final of the Orleans Masters.



With the game score tied at 1-1, An Se-young manages to keep the shuttlecock in play even as she falls on the court during a fierce battle.



An Se-young's determination has created this moment. What was the outcome?



Ultimately, an out call against Gao Fangjie leads to a point for An Se-young.



After a comeback victory of 2-1, An Se-young advances to the final where she will compete against her nemesis, China's Chen Yu Fei.



There is growing interest in whether the rapidly rising An Se-young can surpass her rival and achieve her third consecutive victory in March 2025.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!