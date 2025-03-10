[News Today] YOON RELEASED FROM DETENTION

[LEAD]

President Yoon Suk Yeol was freed over the weekend after 52 days in custody. After deliberating for 27 hours, the prosecution executed the release after the Seoul Central District Court annulled his detention. Since then, President Yoon has been staying in official residence.



[REPORT]

President Yoon Suk Yeol walks out of the main gate of the Seoul Detention Center.



He was released some 27 hours after the Seoul Central District Court decided to cancel his detention.



The president bowed in gratitude to his supporters.



He was seen waving his hand or clenching his fist.



In a written message released by his defense counsel, Yoon thanked the judges for making a courageous decision and correcting illegality.



Following his release, the president took a break with no special schedule and did not make a public appearance.



Some observers predict that with the Constitutional Court's verdict approaching, Yoon will actively issue messages to his supporters or resume activities like attending rallies.



But the top office says the president will wait for the ruling calmly and in a composed manner.



The People Power Party assessed that the arrest cancellation put brakes on the hurried, illegal investigation targeting the president carried out by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials.



The ruling party then called for the immediate launch of a probe against the head of the anti-corruption agency.



Shin Dong-uk / Senior Spokesperson, PPP

The people are asking if CIO's unreasonable probe and illegal arrest of the president, which is unprecedented in the constitutional history, caused national disorder and constituted insurrection.



The PPP also called on the Constitutional Court to resume hearings in order to guarantee the president's right to defense.



But the Democratic Party demanded Prosecutor General Shim Woo-jung's resignation, saying that the entire responsibility for the detention cancellation and Yoon's release lies with the prosecution.



Lee Jae-myung / Chair, Democratic Party

It is incomprehensible that the prosecutors gave up an appeal. It seems like an intentional move.



The main opposition party urged the Constitutional Court to quickly deliver a verdict on the president's impeachment.