[News Today] IMPACT ON IMPEACHMENT TRIAL?
[LEAD]
The court revoked President Yoon Suk Yeol's detention, calling for a resolution to the dispute over the Corruption Investigation Office's authority on insurrection charges. This decision raises questions about its impact on the ongoing impeachment trial. Legal experts believe the effect will be minimal. Why? We take a look
[REPORT]
President Yoon Suk Yeol has been released 52 days after he was arrested on charges of leading an insurrection.
When issuing a verdict to release the president, the court said the controversy over the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials' authority to investigate insurrection charges should be resolved.
That has prompted some to speculate that the Constitutional Court trial into Yoon's impeachment case could also be affected.
So what is the legal community’s view?
The predominant opinion is that the controversy over the CIO's investigative authority will have a limited impact on the impeachment trial.
A key reason is that the criminal trial into the insurrection charges and the impeachment trial into the constitutional violations of emergency martial law are two separate issues.
Another reason is the absence of the CIO's materials among the data received by the Constitutional Court from the investigators.
Prof. Lim Ji-bong / School of Law, Sogang University
The CIO sent no investigation records to the Constitutional Court. They were not
used in impeachment trial deliberations.
It's been confirmed that Yoon's legal team has not delivered any additional opinions to the Constitutional Court regarding the decision to revoke the president's detention.
However, since the court that decided to release Yoon emphasized "procedural clarity," some believe the Constitutional Court's deliberations may take longer.
Prof. Cha Jin-a / School of Law, Korea University
There's no direct impact. It's more about repercussions of detention cancellation.
The court may deliberate longer and possibly resume hearings.
The Constitutional Court closed final hearings on February 25th. Based on past presidential cases, date of sentencing could be degignated before or after Tuesday.
- 입력 2025-03-10 15:48:42
입력 2025-03-10 15:48:42
