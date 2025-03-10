[News Today] RIVAL PARTIES VIE FOR TAX CUTS
[LEAD]
Bi-partisan support is growing for abolishing the spousal inheritance tax. This move fuels momentum for broader tax reforms, including proposed income tax cuts. As parties compete to slash taxes, this raises an important question. While taxpayers benefit, what does this mean for the nation's treasury? Here's more.
[REPORT]
Rival parties seem to be almost on the same page when it comes to increasing inheritance tax deductions.
Currently the blanket deduction is 500 million won and the spousal deduction is 500 million won, each equaling around 345,000 dollars.
The Democratic Party wants to raise the combined amount to 1.8 billion won (around USD 1.2 million), while the People Power Party seeks 2 billion won (about USD 1.4 million).
It means there will be no tax on inheritance property worth up to 1.8 billion or 2 billion won.
However, it also means the amount of inheritance taxes collected annually will decrease between 600 billion (around 415 million) and 1 trillion won (691 million).
If the spousal inheritance tax is abolished, an issue that has yet to be decided by the parliament, the decrease will be even larger.
It was the Democratic Party that first called for easing the earned income tax, which will decrease by a much wider margin.
Given that the income tax is about 12 times higher than inheritance tax, the DP wants to cut it based on the inflation indexing system.
Tax-payers' burden is also being lowered rapidly.
The tax burden rate, or the proportion of taxes to the GDP, had increased steadily since 2013, approaching the OECD average, but fell to about 17% in the past two years.
Prof. Kim Woo-cheol / University of Seoul
If the tax burden rate remains unchanged while finances keep expanding, it may
have tremendous impact on financial management, causing increase in deficit.
If the total national tax is 100, the three major taxes -- income, corporate and value added taxes -- account for 78, the inheritance and gift taxes for 4, and the comprehensive real estate tax for 1.
If even one of them is cut, the other taxes need to be raised to maintain the nation's treasury.
Jeong Chang-soo / Director, Fiscal Reform Institute
Promising immense welfare benefits while cutting taxes is unfeasible. A more
responsible attitude is needed.
In the case of Japan, the country's ruling party has steadily raised the value added tax over the past decade despite the political burden.
