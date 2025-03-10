[News Today] NK UNVEILS NUCLEAR SUBMARINE
[LEAD]
North Korea revealed its construction of a nuclear-powered submarine, a capability previously limited to just six nations, including the U.S. and Russia. It remains unclear, however, whether Pyongyang has achieved the necessary technology to operate such a submarine effectively.
[REPORT]
North Korean state media reported that leader Kim Jong-un visited a shipyard to inspect the construction of a nuclear-powered strategic guided missile submarine.
An SSBN uses nuclear energy, allowing for extended underwater operations and is considered capable of striking the US mainland.
Pyongyang designated nuclear submarines as one of its five major tasks at the 8th Workers' Party Congress in 2021. This is the first time it has revealed their construction.
North Korea included "strategic" in the submarine's name, suggesting it is capable of launching ballistic missiles with nuclear warheads.
N. Korean Central TV/
He asserted that maritime defense would be enforced wherever necessary, without
restrictions.
North Korea's timing in revealing its submarine construction is seen as a response to the South Korea-US joint drills and the deployment of US strategic assets, including aircraft carriers.
Hong Min / Korea Institute for Nat’l Unification
I think N. Korea revealed the submarine to show that they're developing strategic
weapons to counter strategic weapons although it hasn't been completed yet.
It remains unclear whether North Korea has secured a small reactor capable of withstanding deep-sea pressure.
The South Korean military is closely monitoring the possibility of Russia, which has ties with North Korea, providing key technologies to the regime.
