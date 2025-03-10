[News Today] HIGH DEMAND FOR CHILDCARE SERVICE

News Today





[LEAD]

The government's childcare service offers affordable and reliable care, but it's facing a critical shortage of caregivers. Families now face over a month's wait to access these popular services.



[REPORT]

Yoon Shin-young is a working mother with a six-year-old daughter.



She can focus on her work thanks to a government childcare service program



Yoon Shin-young/ Working mother

The best is that I don’t worry about my child and could continue working with

no career vacuum since I have someone take care of her after she returned

home from kindergarten.



Working parents can use the government childcare service until their children turn 12.



It is cheaper than similar services provided by private facilities.



Five years ago when Yoon first signed up for the service, the average wait time was eight days. But now, applicants have to wait over a month.



In densely populated cities, it is common for parents to wait more than half a year.



Parent signing up for childcare service/

I have waited six months. But I have not been assigned a babysitter, due to a personnel shortage.



With a rise in working or single parents, the demand for the government childcare service has surged. But babysitters are in short supply.



Despite the government's efforts to increase babysitters, about 2,400 quit last year.



Their pay is set at a level similar to the minimum wage, leading many babysitters to quit soon after getting hired.



This is because their working hours are not long enough to ensure sufficient earnings, as many parents use the childcare service for about two hours a day when their children go to school in the morning and return home in the afternoon.



Baek Young-sook/ Babysitter

They began working as babysitter, but the earnings are not enough to cover living expenses. So they change jobs to work as caregivers for patients or those with disabilities.



Starting this year, the government will expand the service to those earning 200 percent of the median income.



There are calls for measures to ease the shortage of babysitters and meet the rising demand.