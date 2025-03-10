News Today

[News Today] STATUE OF PEACE RETURNS IN GERMANY

[LEAD]
On International Women's Day, March 8, a significant event took place in Germany centered around the Statue of Peace, symbolizing the Korean victims of wartime forced sexual slavery. Two years after its sudden removal, the original statue was restored and a new one was unveiled.

[REPORT]
The "Statue of Peace," left in a dark storage room for two years, has been brought back into the public eye.

It's the same statue that the student council of Kassel University in Germany had decided to install permanently but the university authorities had abruptly removed.

The statue was moved to church grounds near the university with the help of a civic group.

But its installation is limited to one year again.

Claudia Bath/ Pastor who Promoted Installing the Statue
Women suffer from sexual violence in wars and conflicts. This statue serves as a reminder and a place of remembrance.

Visitors look at the statue closely and even sit next to it.

This is another Statue of Peace first installed in front of the Cologne Nazi Documentation Center.

The intallation is part of an exhibition that highlights war crimes committed in Asia during World War II.

The city of Cologne offered another venue in its attempt to block the exhibition from taking place, but ended up permitting it at the protest of civic groups and local politicians.

Visitors came to see the Statue of Peace in Berlin, the first one of its kind to be erected in Europe in 2020, to mark International Women's Day.

Yuta Oldenburg/ Berlin resident
I think the Statue of Peace should be here. She didn't hurt anyone.

Last year, Berlin authorities ordered the statue’s removal, citing site suitability and diplomatic friction with Japan.

The city's citizens filed for an injuction to make sure that the statue, always at the risk of being removed, is not forgotten.

