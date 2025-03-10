[News Today] ‘MICKEY 17’ SCREENING IN CHINA
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
'Mickey 17', directed by Bong Joon-ho, has premiered across China. This comes in four years since a Korean-directed film has been released in the country. Attention is being drawn to whether this could signal the end of China's informal 'Hallyu Ban' on Korean culture.
[REPORT]
'Mickey 17' is screening across China under the title 'Bianhao 17,' meaning serial number 17.
Chinese Moviegoer/
I was very excited to see it because I am eager to see Bong's story telling style
following 'Parasite'.
Fans are packing theaters with high expectations for Director Bong Joon-ho's new film.
The sci-fi film climbed to fifth place at the box office on the first day of its release and topped eight million ticket sales Sunday morning, that's after only three days.
Korean occult thriller 'Exhuma' was released in China last year, but it wasn't an official release since the film was invited as a special feature at the Beijing International Film Festival.
'Mickey 17' is an exceptional case as the Chinese state media are even emphasizing the fact that it was made by a Korean director.
China's State-run CCTV (March 3)/
Korean director Bong Joon-ho's sci-fi movie 'Mickey 17' will be released in China
on March 7.
The release of 'Mickey 17' is anticipated to be a signal for the lifting of the Korean Wave ban that has continued for nine years.
Prof. Fan Xiaoqing/ Communication University of China
Bong Joon-ho is the symbol of Korean culture to Chinese fans. It's welcomed across the globe because it is K-contents with strong S. Korean elements.
But some critics say that it's premature to be hopeful because 'Mickey 17' was publicized as a Hollywood film, not a Korean one.
However, the relationship between Korea and China is projected to improve ahead of the Gyeongju APEC Summit with Chinese authorities planning to send a cultural delegation this month.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] ‘MICKEY 17’ SCREENING IN CHINA
-
- 입력 2025-03-10 15:51:01
- 수정2025-03-10 15:51:47
[LEAD]
'Mickey 17', directed by Bong Joon-ho, has premiered across China. This comes in four years since a Korean-directed film has been released in the country. Attention is being drawn to whether this could signal the end of China's informal 'Hallyu Ban' on Korean culture.
[REPORT]
'Mickey 17' is screening across China under the title 'Bianhao 17,' meaning serial number 17.
Chinese Moviegoer/
I was very excited to see it because I am eager to see Bong's story telling style
following 'Parasite'.
Fans are packing theaters with high expectations for Director Bong Joon-ho's new film.
The sci-fi film climbed to fifth place at the box office on the first day of its release and topped eight million ticket sales Sunday morning, that's after only three days.
Korean occult thriller 'Exhuma' was released in China last year, but it wasn't an official release since the film was invited as a special feature at the Beijing International Film Festival.
'Mickey 17' is an exceptional case as the Chinese state media are even emphasizing the fact that it was made by a Korean director.
China's State-run CCTV (March 3)/
Korean director Bong Joon-ho's sci-fi movie 'Mickey 17' will be released in China
on March 7.
The release of 'Mickey 17' is anticipated to be a signal for the lifting of the Korean Wave ban that has continued for nine years.
Prof. Fan Xiaoqing/ Communication University of China
Bong Joon-ho is the symbol of Korean culture to Chinese fans. It's welcomed across the globe because it is K-contents with strong S. Korean elements.
But some critics say that it's premature to be hopeful because 'Mickey 17' was publicized as a Hollywood film, not a Korean one.
However, the relationship between Korea and China is projected to improve ahead of the Gyeongju APEC Summit with Chinese authorities planning to send a cultural delegation this month.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.