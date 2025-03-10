[News Today] ‘MICKEY 17’ SCREENING IN CHINA

[LEAD]

'Mickey 17', directed by Bong Joon-ho, has premiered across China. This comes in four years since a Korean-directed film has been released in the country. Attention is being drawn to whether this could signal the end of China's informal 'Hallyu Ban' on Korean culture.



[REPORT]

'Mickey 17' is screening across China under the title 'Bianhao 17,' meaning serial number 17.



Chinese Moviegoer/

I was very excited to see it because I am eager to see Bong's story telling style

following 'Parasite'.



Fans are packing theaters with high expectations for Director Bong Joon-ho's new film.



The sci-fi film climbed to fifth place at the box office on the first day of its release and topped eight million ticket sales Sunday morning, that's after only three days.



Korean occult thriller 'Exhuma' was released in China last year, but it wasn't an official release since the film was invited as a special feature at the Beijing International Film Festival.



'Mickey 17' is an exceptional case as the Chinese state media are even emphasizing the fact that it was made by a Korean director.



China's State-run CCTV (March 3)/

Korean director Bong Joon-ho's sci-fi movie 'Mickey 17' will be released in China

on March 7.



The release of 'Mickey 17' is anticipated to be a signal for the lifting of the Korean Wave ban that has continued for nine years.



Prof. Fan Xiaoqing/ Communication University of China

Bong Joon-ho is the symbol of Korean culture to Chinese fans. It's welcomed across the globe because it is K-contents with strong S. Korean elements.



But some critics say that it's premature to be hopeful because 'Mickey 17' was publicized as a Hollywood film, not a Korean one.



However, the relationship between Korea and China is projected to improve ahead of the Gyeongju APEC Summit with Chinese authorities planning to send a cultural delegation this month.