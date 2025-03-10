News 9

Opposition pressures prosecution chief

[Anchor]

The opposition, including the Democratic Party, is holding the prosecution responsible for President Yoon's release.

They have file a criminal complaint against Prosecutor General Shim Woo-jung as an accomplice to insurrection and have pressured for his resignation, even threatening impeachment.

The opposition has decided to continue daily protests until President Yoon is removed from office.

Reporter Bang Jun-won has the details.

[Report]

"Prosecutor General Shim Woo-jung, who was mobilized to save the insurrection mastermind, is an accomplice to insurrection."

The Democratic Party directly targeted Prosecutor General Shim Woo-jung for not filing an immediate appeal.

They pressured that if he does not resign immediately for his responsibility in releasing President Yoon, they will have no choice but to take strong measures, including impeachment.

[Park Chan-dae/Democratic Party Floor Leader: "Prosecutor General Shim Woo-jung is the root cause of this entire situation. If you have any conscience, stop being pathetic and resign immediately."]

The Democratic Party and four other opposition parties, including the Rebuilding Korea Party, have filed a criminal complaint against Shim to the CIO.

They claim he abused his authority by delaying the decision to cancel the arrest during the president's indictment and by giving up on an immediate appeal.

[Park Kyun-taek/Democratic Party Member: "In a situation where there was ample opportunity, room, and grounds to contest, he surrendered far too easily. The prosecution's grand plan to release the insurrection mastermind is clear."]

They repeatedly urged the Constitutional Court, which is about to announce the impeachment ruling, to swiftly remove President Yoon.

The Rebuilding Korea Party also emphasized that the Constitutional Court should promptly rule on the impeachment to minimize political chaos.

The opposition parties, including the Democratic Party, has decided to continue overnight sit-ins and outdoor rallies every day until the impeachment ruling is announced.

They particularly stressed that the cancellation of President Yoon's arrest does not affect the Constitutional Court's ruling and vowed to mobilize all efforts to ensure a swift decision for his removal.

This is KBS News, Bang Jun-won.

