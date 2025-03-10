Yoon in self-restraint after release

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



President Yoon Suk Yeol, who was released on Saturday evening, seems to have entered what is called a self-restraint mode.



Other than meeting with the ruling party leadership at the presidential residence last night (3.9), there are no significant schedules or messages.



It is expected that President Yoon will exercise caution in meetings and public statements until the impeachment trial, aiming for maximum self-restraint.



Today (3.10), we will first go to the presidential residence.



Reporter Shin Ji-hye, what is the situation like in Hannam-dong right now?



[Reporter]



Yes, I am near the presidential residence.



Aside from a supporter rally, which was reported to have about 100 participants, the area near the residence's entrance is quiet.



Every weekend, there have been pro and anti-impeachment rallies, and on the day of President Yoon's release (3.8), about 4,000 supporters gathered, but now the situation is calm.



On the third day since his release, requests from the ruling party to visit the presidential residence continue, but President Yoon is reportedly not scheduling any meetings or external activities.



[Anchor]



What kind of conversation did he have with the ruling party leadership last night?



[Reporter]



Yes, President Yoon met with the leadership of the People Power Party, including Kwon Young-se and Kwon Seong-dong, for about 30 minutes last night.



It was a casual conversation that naturally turned into a meeting after they had exchanged greetings over the phone on the day of his release.



President Yoon expressed his gratitude by saying, "Thank you for managing the party well," and they discussed health issues and reflections on his time in detention.



Potential presidential candidates within the party also welcomed President Yoon's release.



In particular, former representative Han Dong-hoon, who had supported the impeachment, stated that the cancellation of the detention was a natural occurrence and expressed hope to meet him once.



There are analyses suggesting that the balance of power within the party may shift towards President Yoon following his release.



[Anchor]



Some are saying that this is a form of "presidential residence politics." Is that really the case?



[Reporter]



The presidential office stated that while the interpretation is a matter of press freedom, "presidential residence politics" is an exaggerated interpretation.



The impeachment ruling could come as soon as this week, and there seems to be a cautious atmosphere as he tries to lower his profile.



This is because there are analyses suggesting that the president's actions could lead to a backlash in public opinion and would not be favorable for the impeachment trial.



Unlike before and after his detention when he directly expressed his stance on social media, it is said that he will refrain from issuing messages or meeting with ruling party figures in the future.



This has been Shin Ji-hye reporting from in front of the presidential residence in Hannam-dong for KBS News.



