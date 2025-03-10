Shim asserts legality of decision

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Prosecutor General Shim Woo-jung, who directed the release of President Yoon, has responded to attacks from the opposition and internal dissent.



He stated that the decision to release President Yoon was made in accordance with legal procedures and that there are no grounds for him to resign or be impeached.



Reporter Park Min-kyung has the details.



[Report]



After more than 27 hours of internal clash, Prosecutor General Shim Woo-jung directly oversaw the release of President Yoon Suk Yeol.



Today (Mar. 10), on his way to work, he stated, "I made the decision based on my convictions in accordance with legal procedures."



[Shim Woo-jung/Prosecutor General: "I do not believe this constitutes grounds for resignation or impeachment. Since impeachment is the authority of the National Assembly, I will respond accordingly if procedures move forward."]



Regarding the immediate waiver of appeal, he explained that this system was introduced during the Yushin Constitution era and had potential constitutional issues.



[Shim Woo-jung/Prosecutor General: "This system was introduced 52 years ago during the so-called Yushin Constitution era, when the National Assembly was dissolved and an emergency legislative body was established, and there have been two rulings of unconstitutionality."]



In response to criticism that the meeting of prosecutors delayed the process just before President Yoon's arrest and indictment, he countered, "I held the meeting to fully hear opinions on a matter of national importance," adding that he completely disagreed with the criticisms.



The Prosecutor General has stepped forward to quell the controversy, but internal dissent continues.



On the internal network of the prosecution, a current prosecutor posted that the Supreme Prosecutor's Office should disclose the basis for its judgment in detail, and there were also posts arguing that an appeal should be made to clarify confusion regarding the detention period.



This is KBS News, Park Min-kyung.



