PPP intensifies attack on CIO

[Anchor]



On the other hand, the People Power Party highlighted the illegality of the investigation by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials and filed a complaint against the CIO Director Oh Dong-woon.



They criticized the opposition's pressure on the Prosecutor General as an act of lawlessness and repeatedly urged the Constitutional Court to rule impartially.



Reporter Lee Yoo-min has the details.



[Report]



Following President Yoon's release, the People Power Party has intensified its offensive against the CIO.



They argued that the responsibility for the cancellation of the president's detention issue lies with the illegal investigations carried out by the CIO and announced plans to push for the office's abolition.



[Kwon Young-se/People Power Party Emergency Response Committee Chairman: "Director Oh Dong-woon of the CIO is no longer the head of an investigative agency but a suspect in a crime who deceived the public and is clearly a target of investigation. We will definitely abolish the CIO, which is nothing but a relic of evils."]



They filed a complaint with the Supreme Prosecutors' Office against Oh Dong-woon on charges of illegal arrest and detention, providing false testimony to the National Assembly regarding court shopping, and perjury during a confirmation hearing.



They criticized the opposition's pressure for the resignation of the Prosecutor General and the push for impeachment as acts that destroy the rule of law.



They asked whether there's going to be a 30th impeachment and pointed out that the opposition is not being able to say anything to judges or courts and only making life difficult for prosecutors.



[Kwon Seong-dong/Leader of the People Power Party: "It is absurb that the illegals are encouraged to investigate legal ones. Ultimately, it shows that the CIO is nothing more than the opposition's judicial hit squad."]



They also repeatedly urged the Constitutional Court to make a fair judgment.



They requested that the court not be swayed by the opposition's unconstitutional claims and consider the court's decision to cancel the detention and the unjust investigation by the CIO in their judgment.



Within the party, voices advocating for the dismissal and rejection of the impeachment have continued, particularly among pro-Yoon factions.



The People Power Party will hold a general meeting tomorrow (3.11) to discuss how to respond to the opposition's total offensive on impeachment and whether to engage in an external public opinion battle following President Yoon's release.



This is KBS News reporter Lee Yoo-min.



