CIO aware of calculation in hours

[Anchor]

One of the reasons the court canceled President Yoon's detention is that the detention period must be calculated in hours.

However, it has been confirmed that the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials was aware of the calculation in hours as an option since the president's detention.

Reporter Gong Min-kyung has the details.

[Report]

President Yoon was detained on January 19.

The next day, on the 20th, the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials held a press briefing and stated that they considered the expiration of President Yoon's detention to be January 28.

This is more than a 60-hour difference compared to the court's calculation method, which requires the detention period to be calculated in hours.

Like the prosecution, they calculated the detention period in days, but during the briefing, the CIO mentioned that the detention period could also be calculated in hours.

At that time, the CIO stated, "The regulations regarding the detention period are complex in terms of hours, days, and times," but explained that "fundamentally, it was calculated in days."

Despite knowing that the detention period could be calculated in hours, they applied a more lenient calculation method based on days.

Ultimately, the CIO transferred President Yoon's case to the prosecution on January 23, just three days before the court's determined expiration of the detention.

Afterward, the prosecution applied for two extensions of the detention, but both were denied, resulting in the indictment proceeding after the expiration of the detention period.

[Jang Young-soo/Professor at Korea University Law School: "As pointed out by the court, this was not interpreted in favor of the suspect or defendant, but rather maintained a stance that favored the investigative agency."]

The CIO stated that they consulted with the prosecution regarding the detention period at the time and made a judgment as conservatively as possible.

This is KBS News, Gong Min-kyung.

