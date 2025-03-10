News 9

Yoon's impeachment ruling timing

[Anchor]

Since President Yoon's release, opinions have been divided on when the ruling on the impeachment trial will be delivered.

Some expect the ruling to be made later this week, while others believe the Constitutional Court will deliberate for a longer period.

Reporter Lee Ho-jun has the details.

[Report]

With the decision to cancel President Yoon Suk Yeol's detention, there are claims that the impeachment trial proceedings should be reopened.

The reason is that substantive and procedural flaws in the impeachment trial need to be addressed.

In this case, the timing of the ruling would be significantly delayed, but many in the legal community believe that the Constitutional Court is unlikely to choose to resume the proceedings.

They argue that the court has already granted Yoon’s legal team sufficient opportunities to present witnesses and arguments, and also that the evidence submitted in the impeachment trial does not include investigation records from the CIO.

[Kim Seon-taek/Professor at Korea University Law School: "(The claims of procedural flaws) were already discussed during the trial proceedings in the Constitutional Court. The court made its judgment in accordance with legal principles and practical practices."]

While President Yoon's legal team has stated that they are not currently considering a request to resume the proceedings, they have submitted an opinion letter from seven constitutional scholars arguing that there are issues with the impeachment trial process.

[Lee Ho-seon/Dean of the College of Law at Kookmin University/Participant in opinion letter: "(I believe the impeachment trial of President Yoon should be dismissed. There have been procedurally unreasonable decisions that could set a precedent."]

As speculation arises that the ruling may be made as early as later this week, it is also suggested that the court's deliberation may take longer since this is the first judgment regarding the president's martial law authority as specified in the constitution.

While the process of coordinating opinions and drafting the ruling may take more time, it is expected that the ruling will be delivered before Justices Moon Hyung-bae and Lee Mi-son retire in April at the latest.

This is KBS News, Lee Ho-jun.

