News 9

Police to mobilize emergency action

입력 2025.03.10 (23:52)

[Anchor]

The police have decided to completely surround the Constitutional Court with barricades on the day of the impeachment ruling for President Yoon.

They aim to create a vacuum state within a 100-meter radius to prevent any possible accidents.

Reporter Lee Do-yoon has the story.

[Report]

The Constitutional Court is in deliberation ahead of the impeachment ruling.

Today (Mar. 10), the pro-impeachment side staged a hunger strike while calling for the removal of President Yoon Suk Yeol, while the anti-impeachment side held a head-shaving ceremony to demand his return to duty.

There are concerns about potential clashes on the day of the impeachment ruling.

In preparation, the police have decided to surround the Constitutional Court with barricades within a 100-meter radius on the day of the ruling.

Park Hyun-soo, acting chief of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency, stated, "According to the Assembly and Demonstration Act, the area within 100 meters of the Constitutional Court is a prohibited area for gatherings," and added, "We will surround it with barricades to create a vacuum state."

Additionally, the areas of Jongno and Jung-gu Distrcits in Seoul will be designated as "special crime prevention zones".

These areas will be divided into a total of eight zones, with senior officers responsible for crowd management and maintaining order.

The police have also announced that they are conducting training using capsaicin sprays and 120cm long police batons.

The police are also seriously reviewing a full mobilization of police forces under a special emergency alert.

[Lee Ho-young/Acting Chief of Police/Feb. 18: "We are reviewing security measures. On the day of the ruling, we plan to mobilize all available police forces."]

The police had also issued a special emergency alert on the day of the impeachment ruling for former President Park Geun-hye in 2017.

Currently, there are 60 ongoing investigations related to threats of violence against the Constitutional Court.

Acting Chief Park Hyun-soo mentioned the need to consider closing facilities with hazardous materials, such as gas stations and construction sites.

This is KBS News, Lee Do-yoon.

