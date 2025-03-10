News 9

Police weigh 4th warrant for security head

[Anchor]

The police are weighing when to apply for a fourth detention warrant for Kim Seong-hoon, the deputy chief of the Presidential Security Service.

There is growing interest in whether President Yoon's release and Kim's security duties will influence this decision.

Reporter Moon Ye-seul has the details.

[Report]

President Yoon Suk Yeol left the Seoul Detention Center in a security vehicle.

As President Yoon got out of the car, someone closely followed behind him.

It was Kim Seong-hoon, the deputy chief of the Presidential Security Service.

Kim has been spotted closely guarding President Yoon multiple times during the Constitutional Court's hearings.

He is suspected of obstructing the execution of an arrest warrant against President Yoon.

The police have applied for a detention warrant three times, but the prosecution has rejected all of them, allowing Kim to continue his security duties.

[Kim Seong-hoon/Deputy Chief of the Presidential Security Service/Jan. 17: "(Who ordered the obstruction of entry into the residence? Was it the President's order?) It was not an order. I performed my security duties according to the law."]

Following a recent conclusion by the warrant review committee that the request for a detention warrant against Kim is valid, the police plan to apply for a warrant again soon.

A variable is President Yoon's release.

The court stated that it must resolve any doubts regarding the investigation by the CIO while canceling President Yoon's detention, which could allow Kim to argue that the execution of the arrest warrant against President Yoon was illegal and reiterate his previous claims that obstructing the arrest then was not a crime.

He may also argue for a non-custodial investigation on the grounds of "presidential security."

The police are expected to argue for the necessity of detention, citing the possibility of evidence destruction by both President Yoon and Kim.

[Moon Cheol-ki/KBS Advisory Lawyer: "Kim is likely to emphasize the necessity of security as the acting head of the security service, but the police will likely reapply for the warrant, believing that with President Yoon's release, the two may collude to destroy evidence."]

Earlier, the police revealed that there were indications that President Yoon directly instructed Kim to obstruct the arrest during the first execution of the arrest warrant.

This is KBS News, Moon Ye-seul.

