Air Force Chief public apology

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The military has revealed shortcomings in the reporting and response procedures following the accidental bombing incident.



This incident has been pointed out as a man-made disaster caused by the overall lax discipline and complacency within the military.



Next, reporter Yoon Jin will provide the details.



[Report]



Kim Seon-ho, the acting Minister of National Defense, visited the accident site.



[Kim Seon-ho/Acting Minister of National Defense: "There is nothing I can say, even if I had ten mouths. We will do our utmost within our capabilities..."]



The Air Force Chief of Staff also bowed his head.



[Lee Young-soo/Air Force Chief of Staff: "This was an accident that should never have happened, and one that must not happen again."]



However, the response after the incident was also problematic.



A total of eight bombs headed towards civilian areas.



The destructive power of one bomb could affect an area the size of a soccer field, having raised concerns about significant damage.



The Air Force Operations Command first received a report of the incorrect coordinates at 10:07 AM.



Subsequently, the report from the operations commander came 14 minutes later, and the report to the Joint Chiefs of Staff was made 36 minutes after that. The media announcement was made 1 hour and 37 minutes after the incident occurred.



The military has decided to conduct an investigation by deploying the Ministry of National Defense's investigation headquarters, following the Air Force's internal investigation.



The joint exercise "Freedom Shield," which started today (Mar. 10), will be conducted without live-fire training due to the aftermath of this incident.



The core "command post exercise" is primarily simulation-based, so it is expected that there will be no significant issues.



Meanwhile, North Korea, which has criticized the joint exercises, launched several short-range ballistic missiles towards the Yellow Sea this afternoon as a provocation.



This is KBS News, Yoon Jin reporting.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!