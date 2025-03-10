News 9

Pocheon residents suffer trauma

[Anchor]

Residents who lost their homes in this accidental bombing are also expressing their mental anguish.

They are showing signs of collective trauma from the shock of the bombing.

The city of Pocheon has requested the Ministry of National Defense to consolidate the military shooting ranges in the area.

Reporter Yoo Won-jung has the story.

[Report]

The house where a bomb fell just ten meters away has turned into a complete ruin.

The homeowner, who was in the yard at the time, says it is hard to shake off the fear.

[Resident at the explosion site: "My chest feels tight, and I keep sighing. That sound is really scary. (Even the sound of a car makes you feel this way?) Yes."]

A once peaceful village with over a hundred households.

Even houses that are quite far from the bombing site show clear signs of damage.

Residents who were out at the time of the explosion also report feeling similar fear.

[Lee Jae-jin/Victim village resident: "Everyone's heart is racing. They say they can't sleep. Many can't even eat, and a lot of people are just suffering without going to the hospital."]

On the other side of the mountain is a military shooting range used by the South Korean army, and on another side is a U.S. military shooting range, so the village residents were quite accustomed to the sound of artillery.

However, after experiencing direct bombing, most of the villagers are reportedly feeling mental terror.

[Psychological counselor & village resident: "(Are you having dreams about it?) Yes. I dream of hills collapsing, and even when I just close my eyes, I dream that a car is going and everything is collapsing."]

If this sense of fear continues for more than two weeks, it can lead to mental disorders.

[Lee Jong-hwan/Deputy Director of Pocheon Mental Health Center: "If this is not properly addressed and treated, there is a possibility that it could last for years or even a lifetime."]

Pocheon city has requested the Ministry of National Defense to provide measures for residents who wish to relocate and to consolidate the three military shooting ranges in the area into one.

This is KBS News, Yoo Won-jung.

