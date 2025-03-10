News 9

Insufficient audit of NEC hirings

[Anchor]

Former National Election Commission Secretary General Kim Se-hwan has been revealed to have pressured for the inclusion of a specific individual on an interview panel for his son's hiring process, and afterwards took measures to ensure that his son could stay at the official residence.

Following the controversy over preferential hiring, the National Election Commission has strengthened its internal audits, but there are criticisms that it is insufficient.

Park Young-min reports.

[Report]

Kim Se-hwan, the former Secretary General of the National Election Commission, has been indicted on charges of preferential hiring for his son.

[Kim Se-hwan/Former Secretary General of the National Election Commission/Nov. 2024: "(Did you directly instruct preferential support?) I'm sorry."]

In particular, he paid much attention to the composition of the interview panel.

He requested that a specific person, an acquaintance, be included as an interview panel member, and this individual informed the other panel members during the interview process that he was the son of the former Secretary General, which helped him secure a final acceptance.

The former Secretary General also exerted influence to facilitate his son's transfer to a higher election commission.

The local election commission, under the direction of the former Secretary General, lowered the transfer criteria from three years of service to one year. The commission also recognized an unapproved housing contract for an officetel as the official residence, effectively paying rent with taxpayer money.

As the controversy over preferential hiring for children of high-ranking officials emerged, the National Election Commission established and has been operating a dedicated audit department for personnel and security since last year.

They had uncovered 28 cases of misuse of study leave for overseas residence purposes, but there were no cases related to the controversial preferential hiring.

An audit committee composed of external personnel was also established, but it has not yielded significant results.

[Shin Yul/Professor of Political Science and Diplomacy at Myongji University: "After the problem arose, they said, 'We will take care of it ourselves.' Can you trust that? If you cannot gain trust, it means you cannot solve the problem."]

The People Power Party proposed a 'Special Auditor Law' regarding the Election Commission on the 7th.

The special auditor can dispatch personnel from the prosecution, police, and Board of Audit and Inspection to audit the entire election commission for six months.

KBS News, Park Young-min.

