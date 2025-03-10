News 9

Trump pushes tariffs

[Anchor]

U.S. President Trump has made it clear that he will push forward with his tariff policy despite concerns about its negative impact on the economy.

He stated that mutual tariffs will be imposed as scheduled, and the tariff levels may increase further.

Canada has decided to respond by appointing an economic expert as its new Prime Minister.

New York correspondent Park Il-jung reports.

[Report]

The Trump administration has decided to postpone the 250% retaliatory tariffs on Canadian lumber and dairy products that were scheduled for this week.

These will be addressed together with the reciprocal tariffs announced for Apr. 2.

The threat of imposing tariffs has not ceased.

It has been reaffirmed that tariffs on steel and aluminum will be implemented starting from Mar. 12.

In particular, it was stated that the tariff levels could increase over time, and there will be no further exemptions for Canada and Mexico.

[Donald Trump/U.S. President/Fox News Interview: "You know, the tariffs could go up as time goes by and they may go up. And you know, I don't know if it's predictability..."]

He referred to the red flags in various economic indicators as a "slight transition period."

He indicated that the economic shock from the tariff policy will be temporary until profits are made, and that he is willing to bear it.

The ruling party in Canada, which was dealt a decisive blow by Trump's tariff policy leading to the resignation of current Prime Minister Trudeau, has elected Mark Carney as its new leader and is reorganizing its ranks.

Carney, who will take office as Prime Minister this week, is an "economic expert" with experience as the head of the central banks of Canada and the UK.

[Mark Carney/New Leader of the Canadian Liberal Party: "We cannot let him succeed. Canada never ever will be part of American in any way, shape, or form."]

Canada's ruling party which is seeing a rise in support rates which had taken a blow due to the tariff dispute with the U.S. does not seem to have a lot of room to maneuver.

This is Park Il-jung from KBS News in New York.

