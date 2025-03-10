Small plane crashes in U.S.

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Another plane crash has occurred in the United States.



A small aircraft fell into a residential area shortly after takeoff.



Fortunately, all five passengers on board survived.



Reporter Kim Yang-soon has the details.



[Report]



Black smoke and flames are rising from a parking lot near the residential area.



On top of a parked vehicle, a burning aircraft fuselage is tilted, with only the tail wing remaining.



[Jordan Spackman/Witness: "I could see it kind of teetering and kind of making movements like this, and it was headed straight for the assisted living facility that was right across the street from the airport. It lasted about five seconds, and then it disappeared and I just saw a black cloud of smoke come up."]



The small aircraft took off from Lancaster Airport in southern Pennsylvania and crashed into a nearby residential area around 3 PM local time on Mar. 9.



Immediately after takeoff, the aircraft urgently requested to return to land at the control tower.



[Pilot: "Tower this is Bonanza two four (inaudible) has an open door we need to return for a landing."]



[Control Tower: "Roger. Runway 26 clear to land."]



However, after granting the return permission, the control tower instructed the pilot to raise the nose, and the small aircraft crashed immediately.



[Control Tower: "Pull up."]



[Pilot: "Rescue one."]



The five people on board survived because the aircraft glided over several vehicles before crashing.



[Duane Fisher/Manheim Township Police Chief: "The fact that we have a plane crash where everybody survives and no one on the ground hurt is a wonderful thing."]



In the United States, anxiety is rising as aircraft accidents have been occurring frequently recently.



Just over a month ago, a medical transport plane crashed, resulting in seven fatalities, and in Washington D.C., a passenger plane collided with a military helicopter, killing 67 people.



This is KBS News, Kim Yang-soon.



