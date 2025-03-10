U.S. intel support resumes

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



U.S. President Trump has announced that military intelligence support to Ukraine is being resumed.



However, Ukraine is already on the defensive on the battlefield and is in a difficult position, forced to negotiate with the U.S. for an end to the war.



This is reporter Jo Bit-na from Berlin.



[Report]



Russian military helicopters and fighter jets are moving to Kursk one after another.



Russian special forces move through a gas pipeline to launch a surprise attack.



Over the past weekend, Russia has recaptured seven villages in the mainland Kursk that Ukraine had occupied.



This is being analyzed as a consequence of the U.S. halting military and intelligence support to Ukraine after a tumultuous summit at the White House.



Russia is also intensifying its offensive on other battlefields.



[Volodymyr Zelensky/President of Ukraine/Mar. 8: "Literally every day, Russia proves through brutal actions that nothing has changed."]



Cornered Ukraine is set to meet with a high-level U.S. delegation in Saudi Arabia this week, but it is not in a favorable position for negotiations.



[Donald Trump/U.S. President: " Well, we just about have. I mean, we really just about have and we want to do anything we can to get Ukraine to be serious about getting something done.” ]



It is reported that Ukraine may take a step back from its demands for specific security guarantees for a "partial ceasefire" as well as the mineral agreement.



The U.S. side has stated that through this negotiation, it will see "whether Ukraine is also interested in a realistic peace."



This is KBS News Jo Bit-na from Berlin.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!