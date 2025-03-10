News 9

U.S. intel support resumes

입력 2025.03.10 (23:52)

[Anchor]

U.S. President Trump has announced that military intelligence support to Ukraine is being resumed.

However, Ukraine is already on the defensive on the battlefield and is in a difficult position, forced to negotiate with the U.S. for an end to the war.

This is reporter Jo Bit-na from Berlin.

[Report]

Russian military helicopters and fighter jets are moving to Kursk one after another.

Russian special forces move through a gas pipeline to launch a surprise attack.

Over the past weekend, Russia has recaptured seven villages in the mainland Kursk that Ukraine had occupied.

This is being analyzed as a consequence of the U.S. halting military and intelligence support to Ukraine after a tumultuous summit at the White House.

Russia is also intensifying its offensive on other battlefields.

[Volodymyr Zelensky/President of Ukraine/Mar. 8: "Literally every day, Russia proves through brutal actions that nothing has changed."]

Cornered Ukraine is set to meet with a high-level U.S. delegation in Saudi Arabia this week, but it is not in a favorable position for negotiations.

[Donald Trump/U.S. President: "Well, we just about have. I mean, we really just about have and we want to do anything we can to get Ukraine to be serious about getting something done.”]

It is reported that Ukraine may take a step back from its demands for specific security guarantees for a "partial ceasefire" as well as the mineral agreement.

The U.S. side has stated that through this negotiation, it will see "whether Ukraine is also interested in a realistic peace."

This is KBS News Jo Bit-na from Berlin.

