U.S. intel support resumes
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
U.S. President Trump has announced that military intelligence support to Ukraine is being resumed.
However, Ukraine is already on the defensive on the battlefield and is in a difficult position, forced to negotiate with the U.S. for an end to the war.
This is reporter Jo Bit-na from Berlin.
[Report]
Russian military helicopters and fighter jets are moving to Kursk one after another.
Russian special forces move through a gas pipeline to launch a surprise attack.
Over the past weekend, Russia has recaptured seven villages in the mainland Kursk that Ukraine had occupied.
This is being analyzed as a consequence of the U.S. halting military and intelligence support to Ukraine after a tumultuous summit at the White House.
Russia is also intensifying its offensive on other battlefields.
[Volodymyr Zelensky/President of Ukraine/Mar. 8: "Literally every day, Russia proves through brutal actions that nothing has changed."]
Cornered Ukraine is set to meet with a high-level U.S. delegation in Saudi Arabia this week, but it is not in a favorable position for negotiations.
[Donald Trump/U.S. President: "Well, we just about have. I mean, we really just about have and we want to do anything we can to get Ukraine to be serious about getting something done.”]
It is reported that Ukraine may take a step back from its demands for specific security guarantees for a "partial ceasefire" as well as the mineral agreement.
The U.S. side has stated that through this negotiation, it will see "whether Ukraine is also interested in a realistic peace."
This is KBS News Jo Bit-na from Berlin.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- U.S. intel support resumes
-
- 입력 2025-03-10 23:52:42
U.S. President Trump has announced that military intelligence support to Ukraine is being resumed.
However, Ukraine is already on the defensive on the battlefield and is in a difficult position, forced to negotiate with the U.S. for an end to the war.
This is reporter Jo Bit-na from Berlin.
[Report]
Russian military helicopters and fighter jets are moving to Kursk one after another.
Russian special forces move through a gas pipeline to launch a surprise attack.
Over the past weekend, Russia has recaptured seven villages in the mainland Kursk that Ukraine had occupied.
This is being analyzed as a consequence of the U.S. halting military and intelligence support to Ukraine after a tumultuous summit at the White House.
Russia is also intensifying its offensive on other battlefields.
[Volodymyr Zelensky/President of Ukraine/Mar. 8: "Literally every day, Russia proves through brutal actions that nothing has changed."]
Cornered Ukraine is set to meet with a high-level U.S. delegation in Saudi Arabia this week, but it is not in a favorable position for negotiations.
[Donald Trump/U.S. President: "Well, we just about have. I mean, we really just about have and we want to do anything we can to get Ukraine to be serious about getting something done.”]
It is reported that Ukraine may take a step back from its demands for specific security guarantees for a "partial ceasefire" as well as the mineral agreement.
The U.S. side has stated that through this negotiation, it will see "whether Ukraine is also interested in a realistic peace."
This is KBS News Jo Bit-na from Berlin.
-
-
조빛나 기자 hymn@kbs.co.kr조빛나 기자의 기사 모음
-
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.