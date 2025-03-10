Suspicion builds against Homeplus

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The controversy and suspicions surrounding Homeplus continue to escalate.



It is also questionable that the company sold corporate bonds just days before filing for rehabilitation.



The securities industry, which was the channel for this bond sale, is reviewing legal response measures.



Reporter Hwang Hyun-kyu has the details.



[Report]



Homeplus's unsecured debts can be broadly categorized into two types.



There are trade debts amounting to over 300 billion won owed to suppliers and vendors, and financial debts in various bond forms totaling up to 600 billion won.



Among these, Homeplus will prepare a repayment plan for the trade debts by the 14th, prioritizing payments to small business owners.



On the other hand, the repayment plan for financial debts is expected to be submitted to the court around June.



Homeplus has been repeatedly issuing short-term bonds worth 600 to 700 billion won for operating funds.



The most recent issuance was on the 25th of last month, and just three days later, its credit rating was downgraded, followed by a filing for corporate rehabilitation right after the holiday.



In terms of business days, it appears that bonds were issued and sold up until four days before the rehabilitation filing.



If they sold the bonds while anticipating a credit rating downgrade or a rehabilitation filing, it raises concerns not only about shifting losses but also about potential incomplete sales practices.



The damage to individual investors is also becoming apparent.



[Homeplus bond investor/voice altered: "I hear that Homeplus was safe, and since it was a short-term bond for three months, that there wouldn't be much to worry about (soI bought it). I can hardly sleep and I’m struggling to focus on work."]



About 20 securities firms involved in the bond sale have begun a joint response.



In the first meeting today (Mar. 10), legal response measures regarding Homeplus were reportedly discussed.



Homeplus explained that it did not anticipate a credit rating downgrade at all, as its sales and profits improved compared to the previous year.



Regarding the bonds issued on the 25th of last month, they stated that they were unaware that the securities firm had issued them.



The response of investors who purchased financial bonds is expected to be a turning point, but the scale of the investors has not yet been disclosed.



This is Hwang Hyun-kyu from KBS News.



