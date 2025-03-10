Warm weather brings fine dust

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Today (3.10), warm weather has arrived nationwide, but the metropolitan area is suffering from fine dust.



Tomorrow (3.11), high concentrations of fine dust will continue in the metropolitan area, and for the first time this spring, emergency fine dust reduction measures will be implemented.



This is Kim Se-hyun, our meteorological specialist.



[Report]



A hazy dust has settled over downtown Seoul.



High-rise buildings across the Han River are barely visible.



Today, the concentration of fine dust in Seoul and the metropolitan area was about four times higher than usual, remaining at 'bad' levels throughout the day, and a fine dust advisory was issued for Incheon and southern Gyeonggi Province.



The high concentration of fine dust in the metropolitan area is expected to continue until Wednesday.



[Nam Ji-eun/National Institute of Environmental Research Forecaster: "After foreign fine dust flowed into the western region on Mar. 9 (yesterday), domestic fine dust has accumulated due to atmospheric stagnation, and high concentration conditions are expected to continue until Mar. 12 (Wednesday)."]



Accordingly, emergency fine dust reduction measures will be implemented in Seoul, Incheon, and Gyeonggi Province from 6 AM to 9 PM tomorrow.



The operating hours of businesses and construction sites will be shortened, and the operation of vehicles classified as grade 5 for emissions will be restricted.



In the public sector, a vehicle rotation system will be implemented, allowing only vehicles with odd last digits to operate.



The Ministry of Environment has advised the public to take care of their health by wearing masks of KF94 grade or higher when going outside.



This is KBS News Kim Se-hyun.



