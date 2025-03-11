News 9

Aging school delays school year

[Anchor]

Seoul Bukseong Elementary School, which had suddenly postponed the start of the school year due to building safety issues, has finally opened today (3.10).

The problem was with one building that is over 60 years old.

The Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education has decided to conduct a comprehensive inspection of aging school buildings.

Lee Soo-min reports.

[Report]

The first day of the new semester at Seoul Buksung Elementary School.

The start of the school year is a week later than other schools.

[“Hello~ (Welcome~)”]

The school had originally notified parents at the end of last month that the start of the school year would be postponed to April.

[Bukseong Elementary 4th Grade Parent/Voice altered: “They said to understand the postponement because they need to install modular classrooms for the month…”]

Among the three school buildings, one built in the 1960s was expected to receive a D grade in the safety inspection during the school vacation, indicating that urgent repairs were needed.

The sudden notification just four days before the original start date left working parents, in particular, without immediate childcare options.

[Bukseong Elementary 2nd and 4th Grade Parent/Voice altered: “For working moms and dads, there’s nothing we can do. Especially in the morning, it’s impossible to manage…”]

[Bukseong Elementary 2nd and 5th Grade Parent/Voice altered: “There’s a ‘care gap’ in the middle. I also have to work…”]

Ultimately, the school decided to consult with the parents and use available space in another building to move up the start of the school year.

Students from eight classes will use the library, computer room, and teacher's office as temporary classrooms.

[Bukseong Elementary 2nd Grade Parent/Voice altered: “After-school and special classes are now gone. They need to provide alternative classes…”]

The Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education stated that the safety inspection results for the school will be released at the end of this month, and decisions on whether to rebuild or reinforce the structure will be made later.

Additionally, a comprehensive inspection of aging school buildings in Seoul will be conducted.

KBS News, Lee Soo-min.

