Japan's Ofunato City devastated again

[Anchor]



Fourteen years ago, a fishing village was swept away by a tsunami during the Great East Japan Earthquake, and this time it has been engulfed by a large wildfire.



The village, which had risen from the ruins, has been devastated once again.



Tokyo correspondent Hwang Jin-woo reports.



[Report]



Smoke rises incessantly along the ridge next to the seaside.



There is no way to escape the embers spreading with the strong winds.



Homes and workplaces have burned down.



This is the scene in Ofunato City, Iwate Prefecture, Japan, on February 26.



[Ofunato City Resident / Feb. 26: "I thought I should load valuables into the car, so I brought out things like the family altar."]



The fire, which seemed unquenchable, subsided on the ninth day as snow and rain fell, and the evacuation order was lifted today, after 12 days.



Residents have been returning home one after another, but they are at a loss for words in front of their homes turned to ruins.



[Resident of burnt home: "Everything, even the things of my daughter's childhood memories have burned."]



A total of 210 buildings, including 76 houses in the village, have been completely destroyed.



Warehouses that were rebuilt on the sites of those destroyed by the tsunami and earthquake 14 years ago have also been completely burned down.



The fire has burned 9%, or 2,900 hectares, of Ofunato City.



[Ofunato City Resident: "Everything nearby has burned down. Is it becoming a gray world? It's frightening."]



The scene of the streets taken by the flames resembles the fishing village that was hit by the tsunami 14 years ago.



At that time, over 400 people died and more than 70 went missing in this city.



This is Hwang Jin-woo from KBS News in Tokyo.



