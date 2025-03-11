News 9

Japan's Ofunato City devastated again

입력 2025.03.11 (00:10)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Fourteen years ago, a fishing village was swept away by a tsunami during the Great East Japan Earthquake, and this time it has been engulfed by a large wildfire.

The village, which had risen from the ruins, has been devastated once again.

Tokyo correspondent Hwang Jin-woo reports.

[Report]

Smoke rises incessantly along the ridge next to the seaside.

There is no way to escape the embers spreading with the strong winds.

Homes and workplaces have burned down.

This is the scene in Ofunato City, Iwate Prefecture, Japan, on February 26.

[Ofunato City Resident / Feb. 26: "I thought I should load valuables into the car, so I brought out things like the family altar."]

The fire, which seemed unquenchable, subsided on the ninth day as snow and rain fell, and the evacuation order was lifted today, after 12 days.

Residents have been returning home one after another, but they are at a loss for words in front of their homes turned to ruins.

[Resident of burnt home: "Everything, even the things of my daughter's childhood memories have burned."]

A total of 210 buildings, including 76 houses in the village, have been completely destroyed.

Warehouses that were rebuilt on the sites of those destroyed by the tsunami and earthquake 14 years ago have also been completely burned down.

The fire has burned 9%, or 2,900 hectares, of Ofunato City.

[Ofunato City Resident: "Everything nearby has burned down. Is it becoming a gray world? It's frightening."]

The scene of the streets taken by the flames resembles the fishing village that was hit by the tsunami 14 years ago.

At that time, over 400 people died and more than 70 went missing in this city.

This is Hwang Jin-woo from KBS News in Tokyo.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Japan's Ofunato City devastated again
    • 입력 2025-03-11 00:10:22
    News 9
[Anchor]

Fourteen years ago, a fishing village was swept away by a tsunami during the Great East Japan Earthquake, and this time it has been engulfed by a large wildfire.

The village, which had risen from the ruins, has been devastated once again.

Tokyo correspondent Hwang Jin-woo reports.

[Report]

Smoke rises incessantly along the ridge next to the seaside.

There is no way to escape the embers spreading with the strong winds.

Homes and workplaces have burned down.

This is the scene in Ofunato City, Iwate Prefecture, Japan, on February 26.

[Ofunato City Resident / Feb. 26: "I thought I should load valuables into the car, so I brought out things like the family altar."]

The fire, which seemed unquenchable, subsided on the ninth day as snow and rain fell, and the evacuation order was lifted today, after 12 days.

Residents have been returning home one after another, but they are at a loss for words in front of their homes turned to ruins.

[Resident of burnt home: "Everything, even the things of my daughter's childhood memories have burned."]

A total of 210 buildings, including 76 houses in the village, have been completely destroyed.

Warehouses that were rebuilt on the sites of those destroyed by the tsunami and earthquake 14 years ago have also been completely burned down.

The fire has burned 9%, or 2,900 hectares, of Ofunato City.

[Ofunato City Resident: "Everything nearby has burned down. Is it becoming a gray world? It's frightening."]

The scene of the streets taken by the flames resembles the fishing village that was hit by the tsunami 14 years ago.

At that time, over 400 people died and more than 70 went missing in this city.

This is Hwang Jin-woo from KBS News in Tokyo.
황진우
황진우 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

윤, 여당에 “당 운영 감사”…‘자중 모드’ 이어갈 듯

윤, 여당에 “당 운영 감사”…‘자중 모드’ 이어갈 듯
심우정 “적법절차 따라 결정” 사퇴설 일축…후폭풍 이어져

심우정 “적법절차 따라 결정” 사퇴설 일축…후폭풍 이어져
공수처 ‘시간 계산법’ 알았는데<br>…마지막까지 논란 자초

공수처 ‘시간 계산법’ 알았는데…마지막까지 논란 자초
좌표 실수 왜 몰랐나…“세 차례 확인 기회 놓쳐”

좌표 실수 왜 몰랐나…“세 차례 확인 기회 놓쳐”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.