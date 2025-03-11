Yang Hyun-jun joins national team

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Recently, Yang Hyun-jun, who has been performing exceptionally well among Korean players in Europe, has returned to the national football team after a year.



Coach Hong Myung-bo has also called up promising player Yang Min-hyeok, expecting younger players to play more aggressively.



Reporter Park Sun-woo reports.



[Report]



The Korean national football team aims to secure an early qualification for the North and Central American World Cup in this month's two home qualifiers.



In pursuit of victory, head coach Hong Myung-bo has opted for a calculated change by calling Yang Hyun-jun.



Yang Hyun-jun, who had his skills assessed directly in Scotland, has recently shown tremendous performance, making his return to the national team after a year.



[Hong Myung-bo/National Football Team Coach: "I think he has been showing very good performance consistently. I believe that showing strong skills in a short time is beneficial for both him and the national team."]



Despite concerns over the limited playing time of some European-based players, Hong has primarily selected overseas-based midfielders.



By calling up young players like Yang Min-hyuk and Eom Ji-sung, he aims to not only secure qualification for the World Cup finals but also prepare for the future.



[Hong Myung-bo/National Football Team Coach: "We have many young attacking midfielders, and I want to see them play aggressive and proactive football."]



Recently returning from injury, Hwang Hee-chan and Hwang In-beom have also made the roster, forming an elite squad.



With a balanced mix of experience and youth, the national team will gather next week, determined to secure two consecutive wins and clinch their World Cup ticket.



This is KBS News, Park Sun-woo.



