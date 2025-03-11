News 9

Hong Won-bin's stunning fastball

입력 2025.03.11 (00:37)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

In a KBO exhibition game, KIA’s Hong Won-bin stunned even his own teammates with a blazing 154 km/h fastball.

Despite being a developmental player earning just 30 million won a year, Hong personally funded his offseason training in the U.S.

This is a report by Moon Young-kyu.

[Report]

Wearing jersey number 021, a three-digit number indicating his status as a developmental player, Hong Won-bin steps onto the mound.

As the first pitch reaches 153 km/h, the commentators burst into laughter.

["Ha ha…."]

His teammates cannot hide their surprise.

With a top speed of 154 km/h, he strikes out a batter with just three fastballs.

[Jang Seong-ho/KBSN Baseball Commentator: "At this speed, he doesn’t even need breaking balls. He should focus more on fastball control."]

Though he struggled with command and allowed a walk, he induced a double play against Park Min-woo, finishing his inning with no runs allowed.

All nine of his pitches were fastballs, averaging an impressive 153 km/h.

Now in his seventh season, Hong has yet to make his first-team debut.

Despite being a developmental player with a salary of 30 million won, he has invested his own money to train in the United States, raising expectations for his long-desired first-team debut this season.

Samsung's rookie outfielder Han Su-ho hit a home run over the left fence off Doosan's last year's wins leader, Kwak Been.

He showcased impressive hitting skills for a rookie by driving a low fastball from Kwak Been for the home run.

Additionally, with Shim Jae-hoon and Cha Seung-jun also recording hits in the same game, Samsung's three rookie players hinted at a bright future for their baseball team.

Hanwha's new foreign pitcher Ponce passed the test with four scoreless innings, while the transferred player Sim Woo-jun also recorded his first hit with Hanwha.

This is KBS News, Moon Young-kyu.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Hong Won-bin's stunning fastball
    • 입력 2025-03-11 00:37:54
    News 9
[Anchor]

In a KBO exhibition game, KIA’s Hong Won-bin stunned even his own teammates with a blazing 154 km/h fastball.

Despite being a developmental player earning just 30 million won a year, Hong personally funded his offseason training in the U.S.

This is a report by Moon Young-kyu.

[Report]

Wearing jersey number 021, a three-digit number indicating his status as a developmental player, Hong Won-bin steps onto the mound.

As the first pitch reaches 153 km/h, the commentators burst into laughter.

["Ha ha…."]

His teammates cannot hide their surprise.

With a top speed of 154 km/h, he strikes out a batter with just three fastballs.

[Jang Seong-ho/KBSN Baseball Commentator: "At this speed, he doesn’t even need breaking balls. He should focus more on fastball control."]

Though he struggled with command and allowed a walk, he induced a double play against Park Min-woo, finishing his inning with no runs allowed.

All nine of his pitches were fastballs, averaging an impressive 153 km/h.

Now in his seventh season, Hong has yet to make his first-team debut.

Despite being a developmental player with a salary of 30 million won, he has invested his own money to train in the United States, raising expectations for his long-desired first-team debut this season.

Samsung's rookie outfielder Han Su-ho hit a home run over the left fence off Doosan's last year's wins leader, Kwak Been.

He showcased impressive hitting skills for a rookie by driving a low fastball from Kwak Been for the home run.

Additionally, with Shim Jae-hoon and Cha Seung-jun also recording hits in the same game, Samsung's three rookie players hinted at a bright future for their baseball team.

Hanwha's new foreign pitcher Ponce passed the test with four scoreless innings, while the transferred player Sim Woo-jun also recorded his first hit with Hanwha.

This is KBS News, Moon Young-kyu.
문영규
문영규 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

윤, 여당에 “당 운영 감사”…‘자중 모드’ 이어갈 듯

윤, 여당에 “당 운영 감사”…‘자중 모드’ 이어갈 듯
심우정 “적법절차 따라 결정” 사퇴설 일축…후폭풍 이어져

심우정 “적법절차 따라 결정” 사퇴설 일축…후폭풍 이어져
공수처 ‘시간 계산법’ 알았는데<br>…마지막까지 논란 자초

공수처 ‘시간 계산법’ 알았는데…마지막까지 논란 자초
좌표 실수 왜 몰랐나…“세 차례 확인 기회 놓쳐”

좌표 실수 왜 몰랐나…“세 차례 확인 기회 놓쳐”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.