Hong Won-bin's stunning fastball
In a KBO exhibition game, KIA’s Hong Won-bin stunned even his own teammates with a blazing 154 km/h fastball.
Despite being a developmental player earning just 30 million won a year, Hong personally funded his offseason training in the U.S.
This is a report by Moon Young-kyu.
[Report]
Wearing jersey number 021, a three-digit number indicating his status as a developmental player, Hong Won-bin steps onto the mound.
As the first pitch reaches 153 km/h, the commentators burst into laughter.
["Ha ha…."]
His teammates cannot hide their surprise.
With a top speed of 154 km/h, he strikes out a batter with just three fastballs.
[Jang Seong-ho/KBSN Baseball Commentator: "At this speed, he doesn’t even need breaking balls. He should focus more on fastball control."]
Though he struggled with command and allowed a walk, he induced a double play against Park Min-woo, finishing his inning with no runs allowed.
All nine of his pitches were fastballs, averaging an impressive 153 km/h.
Now in his seventh season, Hong has yet to make his first-team debut.
Despite being a developmental player with a salary of 30 million won, he has invested his own money to train in the United States, raising expectations for his long-desired first-team debut this season.
Samsung's rookie outfielder Han Su-ho hit a home run over the left fence off Doosan's last year's wins leader, Kwak Been.
He showcased impressive hitting skills for a rookie by driving a low fastball from Kwak Been for the home run.
Additionally, with Shim Jae-hoon and Cha Seung-jun also recording hits in the same game, Samsung's three rookie players hinted at a bright future for their baseball team.
Hanwha's new foreign pitcher Ponce passed the test with four scoreless innings, while the transferred player Sim Woo-jun also recorded his first hit with Hanwha.
This is KBS News, Moon Young-kyu.
입력 2025-03-11 00:37:54
