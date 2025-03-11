Sectarian violence continues in Syria

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Three months ago, the rebels declared an end to the civil war in Syria.



However, spring has not yet arrived in Syria.



What is happening?



Seventy percent of the Syrian population are Sunni Muslim.



The rebels are currently leading the transitional government.



Until now, the minority Alawite sect, which makes up only 10% of the population, has monopolized power for over 50 years.



In particular, former President Bashar al-Assad is referred to as the worst dictator since the Cold War.



The numbers of 600,000 dead and 6.6 million refugees describe the al-Assad regime.



At the end of the civil war, the dictator fled to Russia, but his remaining followers took up arms.



Pro-Assad armed groups and the transitional government clashed head-on, resulting in over 1,300 deaths in four days.



Kim Gae-hyung from Dubai reports.



[Report]



The Syrian transitional government forces are firing bullets at the supporters of the ousted former President Assad.



Bombs are being dropped from helicopters, and tanks have also been deployed.



[Yasmin/Syrian Latakia resident: "The bloody clashes were very painful and, at the same time, a harsh experience for the entire Syrian people."]



The bloody clashes began on the 6th in western Latakia, Syria, when remnants of the former regime, Assad's loyalists, attacked the transitional government forces.



In response, the transitional government forces took a hardline stance. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights has reported that over 1,300 people have died so far.



In particular, about 1,000 Alawite civilians, who share the same religious sect as the former regime, have died, with indications of on-site executions and ethnic cleansing continuing.



There are also claims that the Sunnis, who suffered from abductions, torture, and chemical weapons under the Assad regime, are seeking revenge after taking power.



President Al-Sharaa of the transitional government, who aimed for a normal state, stated that he would hold those responsible accountable through a thorough investigation into the civilian bloodshed.



[Ahmed Al-Sharaa/Syrian Interim President: "We have decided to refer those involved to the judgment of the law and to establish a truth-finding commission to clarify the truth for the people."]



It seems that the deeply rooted sectarian conflict will not easily subside.



In the capital, Damascus, protests supporting both sides are ongoing, and the aftershocks of the bloody clashes continue.



This is Kim Gae-hyung from KBS News in Dubai.



